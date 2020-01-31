Husky Misery Continues: UW Falls to Arizona

Washington turned over the ball on its first possession with an ill-advised pass. The Huskies went down 6-0 before they could respond. The gym was just half full at tipoff largely because of the 6 p.m. tip.

On Thursday night, misery clung to Mike Hopkins' team like a sweat-drenched jersey.

Despite a valiant effort, the Huskies let another one slip away late, coughing up a nine-point second-hallf lead and dropping a 75-72 decision to the Arizona Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Jermarl Baker Jr.'s 3-pointer with 42.6 seconds remaining put the Wildcats ahead for good at 74-72 and sent the UW to its fourth consecutive defeat, and sixth in its last seven outings.

Hopkins made no lineup changes for this one -- preferring to start Isaiah Stewart, Naz Carter, Jamal Bey, Hameir Wright and Jaden McDaniels -- and the outcome was no different than its been for the last-place UW (12-10, overall 2-7 in Pac-12).

If there was a glimmer of hope, the star-crossed McDaniels was more assertive, scoring the UW's first four points, with his first bucket coming on a clever spin move.

McDaniels, who finished with 12 points, also came up with a thunderous dunk, but the brash one couldn't help leave well enough alone. He barked at Arizona's Zeke Nnaji after throwing the ball down and drew his fifth technical of the season.

The Huskies didn't have nearly enough offensive firepower early, falling behind Arizona (14-6, 4-3) by 10 points by the 10-minute mark at 21-11.

Once Hopkins began substituting, his team crept back. Freshman guards Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle each dropped in 3-pointers, with Battle's giving the UW its only lead of the half..

Battle led the Huskies with 14 points while freshman guard Nico Mannion topped Arizona with 16.

Arizona took a 36-33 halftime lead with five seconds left in the half after getting a corner 3-pointer from Max Hazzard, son of a former Sonics guard and UCLA legend, the late Walt Hazzard.

The Huskies moved out to a nine-point lead multiple times in the second half, the last time at 57-48, but they let it slip away.