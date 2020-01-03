It Was Too Technical: UW Loses McDaniels Early, Falls at the End

Washington's freshman forward Jaden McDaniels gave new meaning to the term one-and-done, fouling out with 16:10 remaining in Thursday night's Pac-12 basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Left shorthanded, the Huskies made a valiant effort to salvage their conference opener without their prospective lottery pick, but it was too much to ask. They lost to UCLA 66-64.

The Bruins prevailed because they had an unsung first-year guy who was there at the end for them and hit the game-winner.

UCLA freshman reserve Jake Kyman spoiled the night for the Huskies by swishing through a 3-pointer from the left side with 7.9 seconds left, scoring the last of his team-high 21 points.

It never should have got that far.

The UW (10-4 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) had more NBA prospects coming in. The Bruins (8-6, 1-0) brought a three-game losing streak to Seattle.

McDaniels' way too early departure, jettisoned by a first-half technical foul classified as unsportsmanlike conduct, gave the visitors the opening they needed.

With three and a half minutes left in the first half, McDaniels, already in foul trouble, was seated on the bench when the ball bounced his way. He threw it back at the game official, apparently too hard,

The resulting T gave him his fourth personal foul. He lasted barely three minutes into the second half, just 13 minutes total in the game. He took 4 shots and scored 3 points. It was his third technical of the season. His night was a total bust.

"We just can't do that," said UW coach Mike Hopkins, who didn't see the play. "We need him to play. There's no place in the game for that."

Even with McDaniels on the floor, the Huskies struggled throughout the first half, falling behind by as many as 11 when the technical was called. UCLA came in with a plan to upset the UW offense and did just that.

Considered one player short all season, the Huskies were now two guys down when they made a spirited comeback.

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart was the focus of it, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Junior Nahziah Carter chipped in 16 points. Sophomore Quade Green added 11 points and 4 assists. All McDaniels could do was watch.

"It's a lesson," Stewart said. "Let's see how we respond. We see what happens when we come out slow."

Trailing 34-24 at intermission, the Huskies looked re-energized and scored the first eight points of the second half to creep within 34-32. A short time later, McDaniels drew foul No. 5 in transition.

The game wasn't over, just harder. The Huskies caught UCLA at 39-38 and led five more times, taking the game to the final possession.

With 23.8 seconds left, Carter launched a long 3-pointer for a 64-63 lead, bringing the sellout crowd of 9.027 rushing to its feet. People clapped, sang and roared, trying to will a UW victory.

UCLA inbounded and threw three passes around the key to Kyman. The Californian, who shot only 3s and hit 7 out of 12, was open and ready, and rifled the shot through.

The Huskies had a final chance to tie or win, but Carter lost the ball, trying to spin to the basket, and it was basically over.

"We've got a good team, good players," Hopkins said. "But we're making mistakes that are costing us."

The Huskies, now losers of two straight, host USC on Sunday night at 7 p.m.