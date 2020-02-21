They trotted out a different lineup. Threw a behind-the-back pass. A backdoor pass.

All sorts of unlikely stuff.

Yet in the end, nothing changed at all for this hopeless Washington basketball team.

The Huskies played tough, hit the 10-minute mark and disappeared right on cue, stumbling to Stanford 72-64 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The UW (12-15 overall, 2-12 Pac-12) has taken its failure to epic levels by losing its ninth consecutive game -- the second worst streak in school history, tying the 1941, 1954 and 1994 teams. That was World War II, post-Final Four and Bob Bender's first year as coach. There's no real milestone to explain this team's downfall.

Only the 2017 Huskies who dropped their final 13 games and cost Lorenzo Romar his job have been more continuously inept.

With four league games and a league tourney outing remaining, Mike Hopkins' Huskies can surpass that futility.

"We got a lot of empty possessions where it was just a throw-up," said Hopkins, unintentionally describing what others might be thinking.

The UW coach started senior Sam Timmons for the first time this season, a move made necessary because two others were unavailable. Junior Hameir Wright was out with a migraine headache and redshirt freshman Nate Roberts got hit in the head in the previous game against UCLA.

Timmons had his moments, too. He whipped a behind-the-back pass through the lane to Jamal Bey for a layin and a foul, and he caught a ball slapped out of his hands and took it in and dunked.

Following the nifty pass, UW freshman Isaiah Stewart ran into Timmons' arms and hugged him.

Yet all those plays did was momentarily get the crowd and the players excited and bring Timmons loud cheers. It didn't change the outcome.

"Losing is part of the game," Timmons said, trying to stay positive. "Part of an athlete's journey is losing and how you deal with it."

If's this the case, the Huskies have enrolled in grad school of losing, and are closely studying this phenomenon. They're acquiring unwanted experience. Conducting unneeded tests. There's actually nothing left for them to learn. Nine consecutive defeats is a thesis and a half.

The Huskies and the Cardinal (17-9, 6-7) were never more than three points apart in this one over the first 30 minutes.

Tied at 49 with 11-plus minutes remaining, Stanford made its move. The Bay Area team scored the next six points and the UW had no answer, falling behind by as many as 12. It was that ruthless, the turn of events.

Stewart topped the Huskies with 14 points and fellow first-year player Marcus Tsohonis chipped in 11 and had the rare backdoor pass for a team that struggles to get the ball inside. Stanford was topped by Oscar da Silva's 16 points and 9 rebounds.

While winning the rebound battle (37-36) and limiting their turnovers (12), the UW simply couldn't shoot. The Huskies connected on just 35 percent from the field and 16 percent (4 of 24) from 3-point range. It's always something. Another loss was assured.

"We've just got to keep the faith," said junior Naz Carter, who had 10 points and 9 rebounds. "We have to believe we can win."

That's getting harder and harder for everyone involved.