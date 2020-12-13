Huskies Need Role Reversal After Oregon Loss in Pac-12 Home Opener

The University of Washington basketball team has the wrong guys shooting and handling the ball.

Nate Pryor didn't start.

After a productive outing against Seattle U, the new point guard inexplicably was relegated to a reserve role once more in a 74-71 loss to Oregon on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Pryor watched as his teammates turned the ball over against the press. He squirmed on the bench as they tossed up shots that missed everything.

These Huskies (1-4) clearly have an identity problem — the wrong guys continue to launch 3s and think they're ball-handlers.

Mike Hopkins' team once more dug itself into a hole it couldn't pull itself out of because roles aren't better defined on his roster.

Starting senior swingman Hameir Wright, playing in his 97th UW game, hit his first trey and then tossed up airballs on his next two attempts. He was a career 29-percent 3-point shooter coming in.

The opposing scouting report is always the same: Sag and let Wright shoot.

Junior swingman Jamal Bey, another first-teamer and appearing in his 63rd game for the Huskies, went scoreless over the first 30 minutes. He shoots 26-percent from behind the arc.

The scouting report on Bey is the same as it is for Wright: Permit him to fire away at will.

The Huskies made this a game only when they got the ball in the hands of Quade Green and RaeQuan Battle with Pryor or others doing it.

Green came up with a career-best 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He knows his role and plays it well.

Battle had his best Husky night yet, finishing with a career-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point line. His role is apt to get a lot bigger.

"Out chemistry is getting there," he said.

The UW trailed just 33-31 when Battle connected on a pair of free throws with 2:32 remaining in the first half.

Things looked encouraging. Old habits crept in.

Bey turned the ball over and Wright launched a 3-pointer that wasn't close and the Ducks (4-1) went on an 8-0 run to intermission.

Oregon pulled out to a 53-38 advantage early in the second half, before the Huskies put the ball in the hands of Green and Battle and rushed back within one before falling back.

The Huskies even had a chance to win with 2.8 seconds remaining when Green launched a 3-pointer from 30 feet that wouldn't go down. It was a heady comeback that came up short.

Make no mistake, Wright and Bey didn't lose this one for the UW. They finished with 8 and 4 points, respectively. Wright took 6 3-pointers, double the next guy, and hit a pair. These two just keep being asked to do things they're not capable of doing.

That's on the guy in charge.

Hopkins has shooters and ball-handlers on his roster.

Their names just aren't Wright and Bey.

These two older guys have played in a collective 160 games for the UW. Each one has scored in double-figures just six times in his career. Neither one has totaled more than 14 points in any Husky outing.

They would be effective using their size to rebound and play defense, and maybe do it by coming off the bench.

Yet Hopkins tends to be extra loyal to his older guys and reluctant to alter their roles, even as their stat lines reveal deficiencies to the extreme.

The coach did this all throughout last season's flameout, when the Huskies lost Green to academic shortcomings and the team dropped 13 of 15 games and plummeted all the way to last place in the Pac-12.

They've now dropped four of their first five this season.

Time for some changes.

