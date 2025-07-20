Inside The Huskies

Huskies' Nitu Wraps Up EuroBasket With Third Strong Showing

The big man leads Romania with 19-point effort in closing game in Greece.

Dan Raley

Christian Nitu is shown at EuroBasket in Greece.
Christian Nitu is shown at EuroBasket in Greece. / UW

Wrapping up a week in Greece with a flourish, incoming University of Washington transfer Christian Nitu scored a team-best 19 points to lead Romania to a 68-58 victory over Belgium on Sunday in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket event.

In his final three appearances, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound sophomore turned in games of 20, 18 and 19 points.

Nitu will now head to Montlake and join Danny Sprinkle's Husky basketball program with one thing firmly in mind -- he'll be playing with a much stronger supporting cast.

His Romanian team struggled mightily at times in this event, finishing 2-5 and losing early games by 40, 49 and 51 points.

Nitu wasn't even a starter when the EuroBasket began, coming off the bench in two of the opening four games, before that coaching staff realized he was its best player.

A Canadian resident with dual citizenship, Nitu averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the duration of the event.

A left-hander, he shot 45.8 percent from the field, 30.7 percent from 3-point range.

He supplied 12 blocks in his seven outings.

Transferring in from Florida State, Nitu will join the Huskies as a more polished player after putting himself through this international competition.

Sprinkle's staff will want him a lot stronger and more filled out and show him where the weight room is.

Yet the Huskies have to be encouraged about the long-range potential for this worldly 19-year-old who appears to be just figuring out how good he can be.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Basketball