Huskies' Nitu Wraps Up EuroBasket With Third Strong Showing
Wrapping up a week in Greece with a flourish, incoming University of Washington transfer Christian Nitu scored a team-best 19 points to lead Romania to a 68-58 victory over Belgium on Sunday in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket event.
In his final three appearances, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound sophomore turned in games of 20, 18 and 19 points.
Nitu will now head to Montlake and join Danny Sprinkle's Husky basketball program with one thing firmly in mind -- he'll be playing with a much stronger supporting cast.
His Romanian team struggled mightily at times in this event, finishing 2-5 and losing early games by 40, 49 and 51 points.
Nitu wasn't even a starter when the EuroBasket began, coming off the bench in two of the opening four games, before that coaching staff realized he was its best player.
A Canadian resident with dual citizenship, Nitu averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the duration of the event.
A left-hander, he shot 45.8 percent from the field, 30.7 percent from 3-point range.
He supplied 12 blocks in his seven outings.
Transferring in from Florida State, Nitu will join the Huskies as a more polished player after putting himself through this international competition.
Sprinkle's staff will want him a lot stronger and more filled out and show him where the weight room is.
Yet the Huskies have to be encouraged about the long-range potential for this worldly 19-year-old who appears to be just figuring out how good he can be.
