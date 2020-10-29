Huskies Release Framework of 20-Game League Hoop Schedule, More to Come

Mixing and matching, the University of Washington basketball team will play 20 conference games — two more than usual — to offset an overall schedule greatly whittled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies are able to play as early as Nov. 25, but their conference match-ups don't begin until they travel to Utah on Dec. 3. They play their first Pac-12 game at home against Oregon on Dec. 12.

Coach Mike Hopkins, after losing non-conference games against Auburn at home, Gonzaga on the road and Oklahoma in Las Vegas to cancellations, among others, said the UW will host some sort of multi-team event and play a lone none-conference game on the road at a nearby school.

"We had opportunities where people wanted us to go out East but I didn't think it was the right thing to do," Hopkins said. "We're regionalizing our schedule, mostly at home."

The Pac-12 announced that every conference game will be broadcast either on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, CBS or the Pac-12 Network. Specific dates and times haven't been finalized for the entire ledger.

The 2020-21 schedule for Washington, as it stands now, is as follows:

Dec. 3 - Washington at Utah

Dec. 12 – Oregon at Washington

Dec. 30-Jan.3 - Arizona/Arizona State at UW

Jan. 6-10 – UW at California/Stanford

Jan. 13-17 - UW at UCLA/USC

Jan. 20-24 - CU/Utah at UW

Jan. 27-31 - WSU at UW

Feb. 3-7 – UW at Oregon/OSU

Feb. 10-14 – UCLA/USC at UW

Feb. 17-21 – Cal/Stanford at UW

Feb. 24-28 - UW at Arizona/ASU

March 6/7 – UW at WSU

