SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Huskies Release Framework of 20-Game League Hoop Schedule, More to Come

Dan Raley

Mixing and matching, the University of Washington basketball team will play 20 conference games — two more than usual — to offset an overall schedule greatly whittled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies are able to play as early as Nov. 25, but their conference match-ups don't begin until they travel to Utah on Dec. 3. They play their first Pac-12 game at home against Oregon on Dec. 12.

Coach Mike Hopkins, after losing non-conference games against Auburn at home, Gonzaga on the road and Oklahoma in Las Vegas to cancellations, among others, said the UW will host some sort of multi-team event and play a lone none-conference game on the road at a nearby school.

"We had opportunities where people wanted us to go out East but I didn't think it was the right thing to do," Hopkins said. "We're regionalizing our schedule, mostly at home."

The Pac-12 announced that every conference game will be broadcast either on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, CBS or the Pac-12 Network. Specific dates and times haven't been finalized for the entire ledger.

The  2020-21 schedule for Washington, as it stands now, is as follows:

Dec. 3 - Washington at Utah

Dec. 12 – Oregon at Washington

Dec. 30-Jan.3 - Arizona/Arizona State at UW

Jan. 6-10 – UW at California/Stanford

Jan. 13-17 - UW at UCLA/USC

Jan. 20-24 - CU/Utah at UW

Jan. 27-31 - WSU at UW

Feb. 3-7 – UW at Oregon/OSU

Feb. 10-14 – UCLA/USC at UW

Feb. 17-21 – Cal/Stanford at UW

Feb. 24-28 - UW at Arizona/ASU

March 6/7 – UW at WSU

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Don James' Thursday Talks Made People Listen

The University of Washington football coach set aside time each week to speak to his players about life. Fifteen minutes or so. He talked about everything but football.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Andy Mason Always Talked and Played a Good Game

The UW defensive end became a starter as just a sophomore for the national championship team. He grew up quick and played well.

Dan Raley

by

HuskyFan1982

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Strong Safety is Only for the Strong

The University of Washington has no fiercer position competition than in the back row with multiple returning starters, promising newcomers and even a guy who started in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Commit Tunuufi Experiences Rollercoaster High School Season

The Salt Lake City defensive tackle lost three of his first four games but is now in the playoffs. The comeback has been satisfying.

Mike Martin

Behind the 8-Ball: Here's Who Wore That Number Best

With eight days until the Washington Huskies kick off against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin looks at who wore jersey No. 8 the best in the last decade.

Kaila Olin

Trio of Washington O-line Targets Shines at The Opening Showcase

Talented offensive linemen Landen Hatchett, Mark Nabou and Josh Conerly impressed coaches at The Open Showcase in Portland.

Trevor Mueller

by

Trev197

Four Guys Who've Impressed Jimmy Lake in Preseason Camp

The Husky coach wouldn't single out precocious newcomers or big surprises, but he was willing to spotlight four veteran players.

Dan Raley

Jack Westover Ran an Unusual Route to become a Husky Tight End

His talent and desire have made him one of the newest University of Washington football scholarship recipients.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Lake Won't Reveal His Starting QB Until Kickoff at Cal

The University of Washington coach is looking for every competitive advantage. Naming his starter in advance isn't one of them.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen