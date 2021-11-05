Huskies Reveal New Team in Exhibition: Better But Not Overwhelming

Five days before playing for real, the University of Washington basketball team worked up a sweat on Thursday night against Central Washington by recording a 83-50 victory in a near-empty Alaska Airlines Arena.

While games such as these reveal almost nothing in terms of overall prowess, following are some early observations of a Husky program trying hard to be relevant again after a 5-21 season, the second worst in school annals.

The first and most obvious question was how many new guys would fifth-year coach Mike Hopkins initially start after bringing in seven warm bodies and watching seven leave.

The answer was three.

Hopkins opened with transfer guards Terrell Brown and Daejon Davis, both 6-foot-3 and formerly of Arizona and Stanford, respectively, and 6-foot-7 forward Emmitt Matthews, who arrived from West Virginia, all locally produced players from Seattle or Tacoma.

The Huskies, as a whole, immediately appeared a lot more unselfish, experienced and athletic, in particular the left-handed Matthews, who had a couple of emphatic dunks early on.

Brown hit the first shot of the game, a corner 3-pointer, and overall demonstrated the expected offensive maturity that comes with a player who once averaged 20.7 points per game at Seattle U.

Davis gives Hopkins possibly the most dedicated point guard he's had while in Montlake and the playmaker showed a 3-point range when left alone.

Brown finished with 17 points, Matthews 12 and Davis 10 in this no-counter.

The coach paired them with returning starters Jamal Bey and Nate Roberts, the 6-foot-6 junior guard and 6-foot-11 junior center, respectively.

Together, everyone old and new looked comfortable enough in Hopkins' 2-3 zone. They got out and ran when opportunity presented itself. They were an improvement over last season's disaster.

A lingering and not unexpected drawback is the Huskies haven't done much to fix their inside game. As a team once more filled mostly with guards and wings, the UW will be overmatched when facing someone such as UCLA, USC or Gonzaga, which all have proven towering players.

First off the bench for the UW was Georgia junior-college transfer Langston Wilson, a 6-foot-9 forward who dunked right away, and 6-foot-7 swingman Cole Bajema, who keeps the ball moving and takes high-percentage shots.

Most intriguing of the Husky newcomers unveiled was 6-foot-10 freshman Jackson Grant, who looked every bit the top 35 recruit from Olympia High School that he's been advertised. He entered the game with 8:30 left in the first half, immediately blocked a couple of shots and dunked with emphasis. He pulled four shifts, three in the second half.

As someone who is physically mature and moves well, Grant won't surprise anyone if he's starting over the offensively challenged Roberts before the non-conference schedule is complete. Hopkins has missed on a lot of recruits in recent seasons, but Grant is not one of them.

Grant got fully indoctrinated to college ball with 2:30 remaining when he got hit in the face, a blow that drew blood and forced him to leave the game.

Roberts is good for defense and rebounds, but the 5.7-point scorer still doesn't pose much of an offensive threat, leaving the UW at a four-on-five disadvantage when games begin.

TCU transfer PJ Fuller also was an early sub, filling out a nine-man rotation where Hopkins says he usually prefers eight.

Not ready yet for meaningful minutes among the newcomers was 6-foot-8 freshman forward Sameul Ariyibi from the NBA Africa Academy. The Nigerian didn't enter the game until midway though the second half and played briefly.

Returning walk-on center Riley Sorn, now listed at 7-foot-5 after apparently having grown an inch since last season, was in street clothes and didn't play. No matter what it was that kept him seated, Sorn was seen in a private workout this past week with Quincy Pondexter, the former UW and NBA forward and new assistant coach.

Freshman guard Dominiq Penn entered the game inside the final three minutes, drawing his first playing time as a Husky.

National and Pac-12 basketball analysts have projected this to be the conference's 11th-place team. It should be better than that, maybe a .500 team, which would a worthwhile improvement.

