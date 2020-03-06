The desert sand turned to water. Little Bobby Hurley sprouted into a 7-foot center. The Washington basketball team won -- and did it on the road.

OK, only the latter wasn't fairytale, but it was a long time coming, too long.

On Thursday night in Tempe, the last-place Huskies pulled a stunning upset of third-place Arizona State 90-83, finally closing out a close game after coughing up a half-dozen others at the end.

Coach Mike Hopkins' team (14-16 overall, 4-13 Pac-12) picked up its first road victory in eight attempts this season, overcoming a 12-point deficit to do it. They found a desert oasis.

"Tonight, we made plays down the stretch," the UW coach said on his postgame radio show. "There are so many games that define you. We'd never won here. I"m so proud of the guys."

This was more what people expected of the Huskies who, with a pair of potential lottery picks and a Kentucky transfer in the lineup, built a 10-2 record and were nationally ranked before disaster set in.

Finally against a good team, they no longer used the Quade Green excuse.

Other Huskies stepped up and took over the game.

Junior Naz Carter, showing uncommon accuracy from beyond 3-point range (5 for 8), led the Huskies with a career-high-tying 23 points. It took him 29 games to match his similar outburst in the opener against Baylor.

Freshman Jaden McDaniels came up big with everything on the line, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half. He supplied the go-ahead points and a buffer with a follow-up shot and a 3-pointer inside the final six minutes.

Freshman Isaiah Stewart finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but he was a monster inside with four dunks and pair of blocks.

Even sophomore Elijah Hardy had a hand in this one, playing 31 minutes and coming off the bench and supplying a career-best 9 points. That offset three questionable 3-pointers that he attempted and missed and 4 turnovers.

"He was a difference-maker the way he moved the ball," Hopkins said of the playmaker. "Defensively, he did a hell of a job."

McDaniels gave the Huskies the lead for good at 73-72 when he followed up a Carter miss with 5:17 remaining. A minute later, he dropped in a 3-pointer coming off an inbounds pass and the UW was up 76-72 and rolling.

The Sun Devils (19-11, 10-7) saw their NCAA tournament hopes take a big hit. They were led in scoring by Rob Edwards' 23 points.

Remy Martin, the conference's second-leading scorer, suffered through a 2-for-14 shooting night and finished with 6 points, 13 below his average.