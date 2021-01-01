Huskies Still Can't Shoot, Consequently Can't Beat Arizona

The University of Washington basketball team, after taking 11 days off for the Christmas holidays, looked refreshed. Re-energized. Ready to play.

However, no amount of down time is going to make these Huskies better shooters.

The Pac-12's worst collection of marksmen missed often and badly, and went on to suffer a 80-53 defeat to Arizona on Thursday night at Alaska Airline Arena.

Coach Mike Hopkins chose to restart the season with his veteran Husky lineup that has struggled mightily from the perimeter — and these guys continued to clank shots right and left.

It was painful to watch.

It's the team that can't and won't ever shoot straight.

Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson, who apparently left his jumper in the Midwest when he moved back home, took the UW's first four field-goal attempts and missed for the cycle.

Senior wingman Hameir Wright, who's never shown much of a touch since leaving his native New York, launched five first-half 3-pointers that came off the rim hard or never got there.

Even reserve guard RaeQuan Battle, whose shot at least looks nice in the air, tossed up a trey that sailed high over the rim without hitting it.

The UW made just 30.2 percent of its shot attempts (20-64) and an even more frigid 16.7 percent (6 of 31) from behind the 3-point line.

Wright finished 0 for 8 shooting treys, 2 for 10 overall.

Stevenson shot 1 for 8 from the floor.

Battle went 1 for 8 in field-goal tries, 1 of 4 from behind the line.

"I believe in our shooters," said Hopkins, who might be the only one. "I believe in Hameir Wright. I've seen him do it in practice. Erik Stevenson is a good shooter. RaeQuan Battle is a good shooter. We just have to be able to do it in a game."

The loss dropped the Huskies to 1-7 and it was historic, but not in a good way. This marked the UW's second-worst season start through eight games in the program's seven-decade history, a failure previously recorded by the 1916-17 and 1957-58 Husky teams. Only the school's 1953-54 ballclub has been more inept at 0-8.

"We're 1 and 7," a somber UW guard Quade Green said. "We lost by 30 [sic] today. Of course, it's going to be hard."

Arizona played its first game since announcing it would self-penalize itself and not participate in postseason play because of allegations of program impropriety.

No Pac-12 tournament, no NCAA tournament.

An emotional letdown would have been understandable.

The unranked Wildcats (8-1) took it well.

They never trailed against the UW.

They made shots.

Arizona used nine players in the opening half and each of them scored.

Meantime, the Huskies were a one-man team, relying on Green for most of their scoring. He had 13 points at the break, which ended 42-28 in the Wildcats' favor, and finished with 23.

Unlike his teammates, the rim was often his friend.

Green hit 8 of 20 shots, 3 of 12 treys.

He had no help whatsoever.

Arizona grabbed a 10-point lead before even hitting the 10-minute mark as 6-foot-11 junior Jordan Brown banked one to make it 19-9.

The Wildcats, which also held a commanding 58-30 rebounding edge, continually fed the ball down low to Brown and a host of others who shredded Hopkins' zone.

As halftime approached, Arizona led by 19 for the first time when 7-1 sophomore Christian Koloko dropped one in for a 42-23 advantage.

Koloko hit a jumper to give the Wildcats a 24-point lead for the first time, at 54-30, with still 13:35 left to play.

Arizona dropped in easy shots, made shots.

All that was left was to play this one out.

And count up the home team misses.

"We need to work on everything," Green said. "We lost again today."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.