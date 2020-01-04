Against UCLA, Huskies Called in Reinforcements

Six minutes into the UCLA game, the Washington basketball lineup was practically unrecognizable. People thumbed through their programs to check names. The Huskies fielded a group not seen together.

Starter Isaiah Stewart shared the ball with Nate Roberts, Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy and RaeQuan Battle.

Three sophomores and two freshmen.

The team's leading scorer and four subs.

Paired in prime time.

A year from now, this Huskies casting call won't be so unusual, though Stewart should be wearing an NBA jersey. In Thursday night's Pac-12 opener, it was a momentary change-up.

"I don't feel we've got our full stride as a team," said UW coach Mike Hopkins, explaining the large-scale personnel move.

He wasn't happy with his starters at that juncture. They were playing in a fog. He wasn't waiting on them.

Hopkins, whose rotation has involved as few as seven players at times, sent the other guys in looking for an energy boost. He teamed them with Stewart, who never lacks for effort. They played for two minutes and went out with the Huskies trailing 15-14.

Battle, a freshman guard from Marysville, made just his fourth appearance of the season. He might be the outside scoring threat the Huskies lack.

"RaeQuan had some really good practices," Hopkins said. "He's a such good shooter that I felt I wanted to give him an opportunity to see how he did. I thought he did a really good job."

Roberts, a 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman from Washington, D.C. (shown in the video in warm-ups), will contend for a starting job once freshman forwards Jaden McDaniels and Stewart move on. He brings plenty of bounce but he doesn't have the best hands.

Bey has appeared in every contest started twice in the Huskies' fifth role and is usually the first reserve off the bench.

Hardy, who has played in all but one game, has been pulling more and more time at point guard spelling starter Quade Green.

After consecutive losses, Hopkins is trying to shake things up a bit. Plus, he needs to get these guys ready to play at some point. For two minutes against UCLA, they did what was needed.

"They all gave us good energy," the coach said.