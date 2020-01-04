HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Against UCLA, Huskies Called in Reinforcements

Dan Raley

Six minutes into the UCLA game, the Washington basketball lineup was practically unrecognizable. People thumbed through their programs to check names. The Huskies fielded a group not seen together.

Starter Isaiah Stewart shared the ball with Nate Roberts, Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy and RaeQuan Battle.

Three sophomores and two freshmen.

The team's leading scorer and four subs.

Paired in prime time.

A year from now, this Huskies casting call won't be so unusual, though Stewart should be wearing an NBA jersey. In Thursday night's Pac-12 opener, it was a momentary change-up.

"I don't feel we've got our full stride as a team," said UW coach Mike Hopkins, explaining the large-scale personnel move. 

He wasn't happy with his starters at that juncture. They were playing in a fog. He wasn't waiting on them.

Hopkins, whose rotation has involved as few as seven players at times, sent the other guys in looking for an energy boost. He teamed them with Stewart, who never lacks for effort. They played for two minutes and went out with the Huskies trailing 15-14.

Battle, a freshman guard from Marysville, made just his fourth appearance of the season. He might be the outside scoring threat the Huskies lack.

"RaeQuan had some really good practices," Hopkins said. "He's a such good shooter that I felt I wanted to give him an opportunity to see how he did. I thought he did a really good job."

Roberts, a 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman from Washington, D.C. (shown in the video in warm-ups), will contend for a starting job once freshman forwards Jaden McDaniels and Stewart move on. He brings plenty of bounce but he doesn't have the best hands.

Bey has appeared in every contest started twice in the Huskies' fifth role and is usually the first reserve off the bench. 

Hardy, who has played in all but one game, has been pulling more and more time at point guard spelling starter Quade Green. 

After consecutive losses, Hopkins is trying to shake things up a bit. Plus, he needs to get these guys ready to play at some point. For two minutes against UCLA, they did what was needed. 

"They all gave us good energy," the coach said. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.

WATCH: Kaila Olin Reviews Kaila's Keys for Conference Opener Against UCLA

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to beat the UCLA Bruins in their home conference opener

In a Rush: Ahmed 3rd UW Underclassman to Declare for NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Huskies' 1,000-yard rusher bypasses his senior season.

UW's McDaniels Needs a Growth Spurt

Dan Raley

Freshman's ongoing game behavior isn't helping him or the Huskies.

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies' Pac-12 Home Opener

Mike Martin

The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.

It Was Too Technical: UW Loses McDaniels Early, Falls at the End

Dan Raley

Freshman forward's night was a total bust against UCLA.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 'Bring Marques Home'

Dan Raley

Former Huskies safety standout makes impassioned plea for hiring next UW offensive coordinator.

Madsen on Rodgers: A Lesson in Husky Toughness

Dan Raley

Lynn Madsen and Jimmy Rodgers were UW defensive teammates during a golden era

Recasner: 'Quade's the Key to UW Hoop Team

Dan Raley

Ex-Huskies point guard says new one has to be the difference-maker

Lake Makes First Hire, Taps Vandy DB Coach

Dan Raley

Terrence Brown began coaching career as UW grad assistant.