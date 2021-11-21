Husky Basketball Lands a Commitment, Using Its Garfield Connection

The Garfield High spigot remains turned on at full power.

On Saturday night, Koren Johnson, a former Bulldogs standout guard now at a Utah prep school, let it be known on social media that he is committed to the University of Washington.

He'll join a program that currently has former Garfield players in Terrell Brown, Daejon Davis and PJ Fuller, all guards, pulling big minutes as incoming transfers this season.

The 6-foot-2 Johnson will play for the Huskies who have former UW and Bulldogs guard Will Conroy as an assistant coach on Mike Hopkins staff.

Of course, Johnson previously played for former NBA, UW and Bulldogs ace Brandon Roy, now the Garfield head coach, plus assistant coach Tre Simmons, a onetime UW and Garfield shooter, and won a state title with them in 2020.

That's a lot of crossover.

Johnson, according to news accounts, previously was committed to San Diego State, which has housed a handful of Northwest players but the 4-star recruit reconsidered.

He's now at Wasatch Academy outside of Salt Lake City, which has become a popular destination as a last stop for college-bound basketball players.

Johnson joins two others in the UW's 2022 recruiting class, Seattle's King’s High power forward Tyler Lindhart and Phoenix Prep guard Keyon Menifield, both 3-star players who already have signed national letters of intent.

