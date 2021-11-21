Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Husky Basketball Lands a Commitment, Using Its Garfield Connection

    Guard Koren Johnson pledges to play for Mike Hopkins' UW program.
    Author:

    The Garfield High spigot remains turned on at full power.

    On Saturday night, Koren Johnson, a former Bulldogs standout guard now at a Utah prep school, let it be known on social media that he is committed to the University of Washington.

    He'll join a program that currently has former Garfield players in Terrell Brown, Daejon Davis and PJ Fuller, all guards, pulling big minutes as incoming transfers this season. 

    The 6-foot-2 Johnson will play for the Huskies who have former UW and Bulldogs guard Will Conroy as an assistant coach on Mike Hopkins staff.

    Of course, Johnson previously played for former NBA, UW and Bulldogs ace Brandon Roy, now the Garfield head coach, plus assistant coach Tre Simmons, a onetime UW and Garfield shooter, and won a state title with them in 2020.

    That's a lot of crossover. 

    Read More

    Johnson, according to news accounts, previously was committed to San Diego State, which has housed a handful of Northwest players but the 4-star recruit reconsidered. 

    He's now at Wasatch Academy outside of Salt Lake City, which has become a popular destination as a last stop for college-bound basketball players.

    Johnson joins two others in the UW's 2022 recruiting class, Seattle's King’s High power forward Tyler Lindhart and Phoenix Prep guard Keyon Menifield, both 3-star players who already have signed national letters of intent.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Koren Johnson has committed to the UW.
    Basketball

    Husky Basketball Lands a Commitment, Using Its Garfield Connection

    45 seconds ago
    Cam Davis has had fumble troubles this season.
    Football

    7 Sins of Husky Football in a Mistake-Filled Season

    28 minutes ago
    Jack Lamb eyes a fumble he will return 88 yards.
    Football

    Huskies Give Up the Football, Give Away a Game

    2 hours ago
    Haley Van Dyke is one of two UW starters that returned.
    Basketball

    Taking a Bold Step, UW Women Host 10th-ranked Louisville

    9 hours ago
    Colorado mascot Ralphie is one of college football's great traditions.
    Football

    Huskies Need Wake-Up Call at Colorado, in More Ways Than One

    11 hours ago
    Husky Stadium at night.
    Football

    In Our Football Power Rankings, It's Pac-12 Unplugged

    Nov 19, 2021
    Kalen DeBoer consults with freshman QB Logan Fife.
    Football

    If UW Is Interested, DeBoer's Offense is Never De-Boring

    Nov 19, 2021
    Patrick O'Brien shown with Colorado State against Air Force.
    Football

    Huskies Leave Colorado Guessing on Their Saturday QB Plan

    Nov 19, 2021