Husky Basketball Team Picks Up Ohio Recruit Midstream

Son of Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Scoonie Penn enrolls at UW, ready to join Mike Hopkins team.
With the pandemic creating all sort of unusual athletic pathways, the University of Washington basketball team on Tuesday added point guard Dominiq Penn, an Ohio recruit by way of a Tennessee prep school who is the son of a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach. 

Penn is a 6-foot, 155-pound playmaker who had reclassified to the recruiting class of 2021 but now returns to his original 2020 standing and immediately becomes eligible as a college player. He's enrolled online at the UW for winter quarter and will arrive in Seattle soon.

"He's a really talented, high-character who can really shoot it," Husky coach Mike Hopkins said. "He's got good upside."

Penn is the son of Scoonie Penn, who was a second-team All-American selection and the 1998-99 Big Ten Player of the Year in helping Ohio State reach the Final Four that season. The elder Penn, who played 11 seasons overseas, has been with the Grizzlies for two seasons now.

The son hails from Dublin, Ohio, but had been attending the Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, a private prep school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.5 assists per game at the private school. 

Dominiq Penn reportedly received an offer from Ohio State, when his father was working for his alma mater as the Buckeyes director of player development, but the deal was never finalized.

Scoonie Penn, a Massachusetts native who began his career at Boston College before joining Ohio State, and Hopkins, a former Syracuse assistant. have had a basketball connection for some time. 

"I believe coach [Mike] Hopkins is a great coach and he has a relationship with my father, he knows him and knows people I know so having great connections with him," Dominiq Penn told 247Sports. "I feel like I know that he knows what he is doing. He's just the type of coach that I want to play for."

The Huskies have 17 or more games remaining, and it's not clear whether the youngster can get ready in time to play this season.

