Husky Basketball Unveils Its Own 'Back to the Future' Story Line

There's not much difference between Emmitt Matthews and Matthew J. Fox — both have been transported in time and experienced their own Back to the Future adventures, though one guy is far taller than the other.

Yes, Mike Hopkins would be the nutty professor.

Matthews is one of four basketball players who grew up together, went off around the country in all directions to play the college game and returned home to play with each other at the University of Washington.

After debuting in an 83-50 Central Washington, Matthews, so eloquent as a 6-foot-7 basketball player and a postgame speaker, addressed this impromptu reunion at the UW that involves him, Brown, Daejon Davis and PJ Fuller.

There was no master plan it appears, just a friendship that rekindled things and got everything rolling.

"I really think it just happened naturally," said Matthews, who transferred from West Virginia after initially committing to Connecticut. "One guy entered the portal at a time. Me and PJ had a few talks while we were part of the Big 12."

Matthews, Brown and Davis were each in the starting lineup, leading the way for the rebuilt Huskies, who had six players enter the transfer portal and leave after a bad-taste 5-21 season.

Hopkins couldn't have asked for an easier way to try and put a team together. This one was like a meal that came pre-cooked.

"Eventually everyone ended up in the transfer portal and we've all known each other for years, since middle school, so it was one phone call to the next phone call and now all of us are committed," said Matthews, who had 12 points against Central. "Now we're here today."

Brown, who previously played for Arizona and Seattle University, set aside nine tickets to the Thursday night exhibition game for his family members, while Matthews played in front of his parents, grandparents and brother and sister.

The crowds will be much bigger at Alaska Airlines Arena once the real games begin, but there was enough people in the gym to commemorate this preseason homecoming outing and draw an emotional response.

"I was nervous, to be honest," said Brown, a 6-foot-3 guard and a 17-point scorer against Central. "I felt butterflies. Being back home and playing with him (Matthews), being from Washington, Daejon, being home in general, you get that nervous feeling. But once the game started, it was fun."

Just like Back to the Future, expect plenty of sequels.

