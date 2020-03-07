Imagine an Entire Season With Stewart and McDaniels at Their Best

Thirty games into one of the strangest Washington basketball seasons ever, the Huskies beat Arizona State on the road and looked lethal doing it.

However, credit for this outcome was not doled out where was credit was due.

The box score pointed to junior forward Naz Carter as the difference-maker. Yes, he led all scorers with 23 points, tying a career-best previously recorded in the season opener against Baylor. He hit 5 of 8 3-pointers to open up the inside game.

A good candidate, but not the player chiefly responsible for the outcome.

UW coach Mike Hopkins, in a cutesy way, singled out sophomore point guard Elijah Hardy as the guy who won the game for the Huskies (14-16 overall, 4-13 Pac-12). Yes, the left-hander drew 31 minutes. He handled the press. He moved the ball around. He even played defense.



Still not the person.

No, the Huskies finally unleashed their pair of elite NBA prospects together in a fearsome manner and it was something to behold.

It was two teenagers who should take a bow simultaneously.

Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart.

The gifted freshmen forwards played off each other in an impressive manner and combined for 30 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 3 steals. They had 5 dunks between them.

They were scary good.

The Sun Devils had no answer for them.

Previously, one of these first-year players would turn in a breakout game, but rarely would they let it all out at the same time.

There were reasons. Stewart often was smothered by a gaggle of defenders and McDaniels for the longest time struggled with finding a comfort level in the college game or did something dumb.

On Thursday night, they totally were in sync.

They were too much for Arizona State.

They looked for each other.

They threw down wicked dunks.

And when it mattered most, McDaniels exerted himself and produced the points that set the course. It was his personal 5-0 run with five minutes remaining that put the Huskies ahead for good and left the Sun Devils on their heels.

He hustled and supplied a follow-up shot on a Carter miss that put his team up 73-72. He cooly drained a long 3-pointer off an inbounds play for a 76-72 advantage.

No one back in Seattle was castigating McDaniels, shown in the video from his last home game, for his previous missteps now. They were just admiring his clutch play.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, the regular-season schedule is down to a lone Saturday night game at Arizona (20-10, 10-7), followed by at least one Pac-12 tournament contest on Wednesday in Las Vegas, maybe more than that.

Then Stewart and McDaniels will be gone.

Off to make their riches.

To see how good they can become as pros.

In the desert, they gave people a glimpse.