Instant Reaction:  Bear-Hunting on Montlake

Instant Reaction

After nine consecutive games of blowing leads, the Huskies finally put away an opponent for good in the second half. In fact, the game might have been over in the first half. Washington outscored Cal 43-26 in the first half and 44-26 in the second. Husky fans have been waiting for a dominating performance like this for 37 days.

Seven minutes into the first half, the UW trailed 15-9. The game went back and forth over the course of the next several possessions. UW big man Isaiah Stewart scored to pull the Huskies within 20-19 and then his team went on a 12-0 run. In fact, the UW closed the half on a 26-6 surge.

From that point, the Huskies never let up. UW hit on 11 of 22 from 3-point range and shot over 50 percent from the field.

What We Saw

We saw the referees hand out four technical fouls. Barely two minutes into the contest, Washington coach Mike Hopkins drew a T for leaving the coach's box and "loudly" speaking to an official.

We saw Cal hit its first 22 free-throw attempts before missing one. In fact, the Bears sank all 16 shots from the foul line in the first half before cooling off in the second half. Overall, the visitors went to the line 36 times and made 28.

We saw the Huskies go toe-to-toe with California and then Stewart got rolling. Once this happened, it opened up all other aspects of Washington's offense.

Key Stats

California hit just 22 percent of its first-half 3-point attempts (2-for-9). The Bears cooled off further from there, going 0-for-4 in the second half. The visitors also went cold from the foul line in the second half, hitting just 12 of 20.

With a blowout of this magnitude, it was expected that the starters would put up a lot of points. The UW received 51 of its 87 points from the first unit. However, reserves Jaden McDaniels and Sam Timmons received quality minutes and supplied 12 of the Huskies' 34 rebounds.

Turning Point

Leading 21-20, the Huskies' Hameir Wright drained a 3-pointer and Stewart drew a flagrant foul with the shot in the air and sank two free throws, all good for a five-point play and a sizable lead. The UW kept possession and Naz Carter had a chance to make it an eight-point play but his 3-pointer missed.

Where Do They Go From Here?

The Huskies wait six days before hosting Washington State Cougars in the return match after losing 79-67 in their first meeting in Pullman. The rivalry game will be aired on Fox Sports 1 at 6 p.m. next Friday.