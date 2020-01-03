Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies' Pac-12 Home Opener

HuskyMaven
The Huskies used a surge to start the second half to overcome a 10-point deficit, 34-24. The UW chipped away at the lead and eventually went ahead on a steal of an inbounds pass under the Washington basket by Jamal Bey. Forty seconds later Quade Green knocked down two free throws to give Washington a three-point lead.

UCLA's hustle was the difference in the closing moments in offensive rebounding, slapping a rebound off Nahziah Carter and creating a held ball/turnover with a second remaining.  The Huskies came up with big shots down the stretch, hitting 5 of their last 7 shots, including their final three.  However, it was the Bruins' bench knocking down 3s that spelled doom for the Dawgs.

Washington was nearly able to overcome its poor rebounding effort with Isaiah Stewart's 24 points.  He was 6 for 12 from the field and he hit 12 of 14 shots from the charity stripe.  

UCLA countered Stewart's big night with 21 from Jake Kyman. The UCLA's guard shot 7 for 12 from beyond the arc, giving him 21 points in 24 minutes.  The rest of the Bruins shot just over 20 percent from 3-point range.

Washington hit some big shots down the stretch and the Huskies had a chance at getting  another big shot to end it.  It was not to be. The game ended on a held ball with one second remaining.

What We Saw

Perhaps what we didn't see was most telling in the outcome.  Jaden McDaniels didn't positively impact the game.  He fouled out in 13 minutes and it messed up the Huskies' defensive rotation and allowed Kyman's big night.

Rebounding is a work-in-progress for the UW and that was exposed in a big way. The Bruins had twice as many offensive rebounds than the Huskies.  UCLA used its 11-offensive rebound advantage to get 11 more second-chance points than the Huskies. 

Key Stats 

UCLA won the rebound battle, especially cleaning up the offensive glass. The Bruins had a 38-27 advantage, and had more offensive rebounds than defensive.

McDaniels had five fouls in 13 minutes. His prolonged absence in the second half enabled Kyman to find soft spots in the perimeter of Mike Hopkins' defense.  In McDaniels' place, Bey had 4 points in 31 minutes.

Stewart shot for 50 percent or greater once again, hitting 6 of 12 from the field.  He finished with another double-double, with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Where Do They Go From Here

The Huskies play the other LA school: the USC Trojans.  Game time is 7 p.m.  Tickets are still available. The game will air on FOX Sports 1.

