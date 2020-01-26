Instant Reaction: Colorado Ices Washington on 17-2 Spurt

Instant Reaction

Washington Huskies roster is filled with 14 underclassmen. UW Coach, Mike Hopkins, knows that they are kids and they're prone to the highest athletic peaks and the lowest mental lows. Athletically, they were projected to be a Final Four-caliber team. Mentally, they're a team who, sometimes, can't get out of their own way.

Jalen McMillian was forced to come off of the bench, presumably, over his costly foul/technical foul Thursday night against Utah. He tried to make it up to his teammates and coaches and appeared to over-play and the shots didn't fall. After his previous technical foul earlier in the season he responded with back-to-back double-doubles. However, his inconsistent play and attitude appeared to land him in Coach Hopkins' dog house.

But there was so much blame to be spread around the team. The Huskies had 18 turnovers but no player had more than 3. The Huskies had 27rebounds and no player had more than 6. They shot 50% at the free throw line, they had 3 technical fouls, they had 3 bricks on virtually uncontested layups...all by different players.

This was a bad game and it may have started with Coach Hopkin's technical foul. With a more-veteran team Coach Hopkins' outburst at the officials would have inspired his players to perform better but with this young, emotional team it had the opposite impact: The Huskies imploded. The Washington players responded with erratic play the rest of the night.

What We Saw

The Huskies got out to a 5-2 lead on a Stewart layup and his second three of the season. However, the Husky offense repeatedly turned the ball over fueling a nine-point outburst. With 14:25 remaining in the first half Jaden McDaniels drove to the basket appeared to be fouled on a layup. The shot didn't fall and Washington Coach, Mike Hopkins, was hopping mad because instead of a two-point deficit the Huskies trailed by four.

Hopkins stayed in the officials ear as the Colorado brought the ball up the court. When the Buffalos' McKinley Wright dropped a three at the other end of the court giving the Buffs a 14-7 lead Hopkins ire got the best of him. In a matter of moments the Huskies found themselves trailing 19-7 in stead of 9-7.

At times the boys in purpled played loose like they had nothing to lose and yet other times they looked tight but seeming sloppy with passes and undisciplined on drives to the basket. The Husky offense couldn't gain any traction in Colorado. All night long one good move was overshadowed by two bad moves.

For example RaeQuan Battle split two defenders and was fouled on his way to the basket. He was awarded two free-throws. On his way to the free-throw line Battle then dropped the ball onto the defender and received a technical foul. Lucas Siewert hit both of Colorado's free throws, Battle missed the front end of the 1 and 1, Siewert got the defensive rebound Buff's Dallas Walton got the bucket at the other end.

Bryan Penn-Johnson got an offensive rebound, missed the put-back and hung onto the rim too long and received UW's third technical of the night. Siewert hit 1 of 2 free throws. It was just that sort of night.

Key Stats

Washington hit a shade under fifty-percent from three-point range (11-23) but they hit 50-percent of their free-throws.

Jaden McDaniels played 9 minutes and hit one of six shots and was whistled three times for fouls. Three other Dawgs received technical fouls.

Four players had 3 turnovers including Elijah Hardy's in 5 minutes. Marcus Tsohinis played 22 minutes and had zero turnovers.

RaeQuan Battle hit on 4 of his 12 three-point attempts. The rest of the team was 7 for 11. Isaiah Stewart shot 75-percent from the field the rest of the team hit just over 33-percent.

Colorado scored 51 points in the first half but just 25 in the second half. Both teams had 3 players in double figures.

Isaiah Stewart had 8 of Washington's 27 rebounds.

Where Do The Huskies Go From Here?

The Huskies will host the Arizona Wildcats Thursday night at 6 pm followed by a Saturday night contest against the Arizona State Sundevils.