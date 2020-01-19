HuskyMaven
Instant Reaction: Ducks Drop Dawgs 64-61 in Overtime

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

While many will look at Oregon's Peyton Pritchard as the hero after the game Isaiah Stewart said that the Huskies gave this one away.  In the second half UW hit on just 4 of 19 shots from the field including missing on all eight 3-point attempts.  

One of the biggest differences between the first and the second half was Oregon's offensive rebounding as they held a 16-4 advantage on second-chance points.

On the afternoon the Huskies shot eleven more free-throws than the Ducks but hit just 66-percent on the night.  They missed some big ones late in the game including going just 2 of 5 from the free-throw line in the 3-point loss in overtime.  

Oregon's press defense forced 10 second-half turnovers as they recovered from a 16-point deficit.  Isaiah Stewart nearly willed the Huskies to victory with his 25 points.   

What We Saw

A lot of things have to go right to build a 16-point advantage against the No. 8 team in the country.  Equally true:  A lot of things have to go wrong to blow a 16-point advantage.  Both occurred Saturday afternoon.

UW got their largest lead of 48-32 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game. This was not a collapse but more of things just not going the Huskies way and Oregon chipping away at the lead.

Isaiah Stewart continues to be a man among boys.  In the win over Oregon State UW had 5 players in double figures.  However, against the Ducks only Stewart, who had 25 points, and Marcus Tsohonis, who chipped in with 14 points, scored over 10 points.  No Husky player, other than Stewart had more than 3 points in the second half.

Key Stats

Second half second-chance points:  16-4 advantage for Oregon.  As startling as that differential Oregon had six steals to UW's zero.  

Washington's shooting percentage was cut practically in half from the first half to the second half.  They shot roughly 41-percent in the first half dipping to 21-percent in the second half.

On the other side of the ball Oregon's shooting percentage hovered around 30% for the game going.  They went 10-30 in the first half and 10-33 in the second half.

Isaiah Stewart had 25 points, 19 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots.  The other 4 starters had a combined 16 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots.  

Where Do They Go From Here?

The Huskies season record fell to 2-4 in conference and 12-7 overall.  They hit the road for two games against the Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Saturday.  

