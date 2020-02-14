HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall On First Stop In L.A.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

Washington held their biggest lead at 30-23 before settling into a 30-25 advantage at the break. The Huskies did this on the back of 14 points from freshman Jaden McDaniels.  They also had four blocked shots in that opening half.  

However, shots that fell in the first half didn't drop in the second half. The Huskies hung close until the Trojans went on a 13-2 burst midway through the second half.  USC hit just 20 percent of its 3-pointers in the opening half, but upped that to 40 percent in the second half. 

Washington actually had more defensive rebounds than its opponents for a change, 30-29. The Huskies cut down on their turnovers, committing just 11, but they forced only six.

What We Saw

We saw Husky shooters go cold from the floor in the second half on mid-range jumpers, hitting just 1 of 7 attempts.  

We didn't see the Huskies miss critical free throws down the stretch.  In fact, they only missed one free throw all night, but they took only seven. Conversely, Washington shooters too often settled for shots behind the arc ,hitting just 8 of 30, including going 5 for 17 in the second half.

We saw the Huskies get on a roll and build that 30-23 lead. The game seesawed early in the second half before UW shooters took early, ill-advised 3-pointers as the Trojans pulled away.

Turning Point

The Huskies led 42-41 with 12:36 left to play.  The teams traded turnovers for nearly three minutes before USC's Nick Rakocevic made a jumper to give his team the lead it would never relinquish.  

A turning point came with the Huskies trailing 45-42. Naz Carter missed a game-tying 3 and it was rebounded by USC's Elijah Weaver. Three Trojan shots later, Weaver put one in and helped his team pull away.

Key Stats

The Huskies were 0-for-7 in mid-range jumpers in the second half.   

Washington had that 30-29 defensive rebounding advantage, but USC won the battle on the offensive glass 16-9.

Where Do They Go From Here?

Washington moves across town to play the UCLA Bruins, who struggled against the Washington State Cougars before winning 86-83.  The game will be played on ESPN2 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy, Others Rally Around Tim Meamber

Former University of Washington, NFL linebacker appears receptive to meeting with ex-Husky teammates as he tries put homelessness behind him.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

Huskies Can't Finish, Look Finished at USC

Washington experiences 38-point turnaround in games against Trojans, suffers seventh consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to come away with a win and end their six game losing streak on the road against the USC Trojans

Kaila Olin

Stewart Continues to Impress, Makes 30-Man Naismith List

Huskies sensational freshman in running for three national awards at midseason.

Dan Raley

UW Announces Plans to Build Basketball Practice Facility

Huskies men and women's programs will benefit from $60 million project funded by donors.

Dan Raley

Is Carter a Starter? UW Veteran Hasn't Played Like One

Huskies veteran has tailed off badly this season since encouraging debut as a new starter.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Noah Dickerson on Husky Hardcourt Podcast Talks Saving the Season

Noah Dickerson, Trevor Mueller, and Jake Grant break down the Husky basketball team's losing streak and its most recent loss to Washington State. They discuss how to fix what was once a promising season.

Mike Martin

The Homeless Husky: Tim Meamber, Then And Now

The University of Washington linebacker is shown confident and cocky after beating Oklahoma in the 1985 Orange Bowl, a picture of youth.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Taylor-Made: Former UW Golfer Outplays Mickelson, Wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ex-Husky from Canada captures second PGA Tour victory by four strokes over top-notch field.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

The Homeless Husky: People Care About Tim Meamber

The former University of Washington and NFL linebacker contemplates how to leave his homeless situation of four years in Arlington, Washington.

Dan Raley