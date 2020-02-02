Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall to Sun Devils in Seattle

Instant Reaction

The Huskies got into the 80s in scoring for the first time in conference play--and it wasn't enough as the Sun Devils came away with a four-point victory. Freshman guard Marcus Toshonis led the Huskies with 19 points.

Fellow freshman Isaiah Stewart drew double- and triple-team defense in the paint. ASU threw bodies at him all night. The Sun Devils' focus on Stewart freed up Tsohonis for his career night while Nahziah Carter, Hameir Wright and RaeQuan Battle all chipped in double figures, as well.

Washington's defense forced 19 turnovers, had 12 steals and blocked 5 shots but it wasn't nearly enough. The Huskies committed 7 turnovers in the first 14 minutes of the contest and 7 the rest of the game. The UW was never able to string together a serious run to ignite the home crowd until the end.

What We Saw

Washington's coach Mike Hopkins countered ASU's smaller lineup by starting Toshonis and Battle. Toshonis' jumper gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead just 46 seconds into the game but that was it as the Huskies trailed thereafter.

The Sun Devils built a 17-8 advantage with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The Huskies went on an 11-3 spurt to get within a point, with Stewart on seated the bench much of the time.

The visitors headed into the locker room up 39-33 at halftime. The teams traded free throws for the first five minutes of the second half as UW pulled within 41-38.

Washington came no closer as the Sun Devils went up by as many as 13. The Huskies responded with a late flurry but it was too late.

Key Stats

Rey Martin had 14 first-half points but he was shut out for the first 10 minutes of second half. He came up with a personal 5-0 run to put the Sun Devils up by 10. He finished with 19.

Again, the UW had five guys in double-figures in Carter, Wright, Tsohonis, Battle, and Stewart, but the Sun Devils had four players score 18 or more.

The Huskies' Jaden McDaniels hit all six of his free throws but he didn't score from the field, and he didn't score at all in the second half.

Washington grabbed 9 offensive rebounds, including 5 by Battle. Three of Stewart's 5 rebounds were offensive boards.

Where Do They Go From Here?

The Huskies will spend the next week searching for answers before they head to Pullman to play Washington State next Sunday.