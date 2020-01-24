Instant Reaction: Huskies Howl Early, Fall Late in Salt Lake City

Instant Reaction

The beat continues for the Washington Huskies. They were, once again, unable to hold a double-digit lead late as they drop another game in gut-wrenching fashion. This was inexcusable fashion as Jaden McDaniels picked up a technical foul late in the game that opened the door for the Huskies to fall apart.

This time it was collapse late on the road in Salt Lake City to the Utah Utes, 67-66. This time it was an 12-point lead with 8:14 remaining in game. And this time they did everything seemingly right for the next 7 minutes but the Utes Rylan Jones hit two free-throws with 14 seconds remaining.

The Huskies weren't able to get the ball across mid court as Jamal Bey turned the ball over on an offensive foul to end the game.

Isaiah Stewart was relatively quiet in the second half going 3 for 3 from the field but McDaniels countered with ten points in 13 minutes. Washington was seemingly rolling as they pushed the lead to 49-38 on a Jaden McDaniels three. A short time later they extended it to a 12-point lead on another McDaniels trey.

This undoing of the Dawgs was eerily similar to the loss to Oregon last Saturday night. This was not a complete collapse in the fashion of everything going wrong but more in the way of freshmen doing freshmen things and sophomores doing sophomoric things.

What We Saw

The Huskies shot over 50-percent from the field, including forty-five-percent from beyond the arc and nearly 80-percent from the free-throw line...and still lost.

UW seemed to miss Quade Green's ball-handling late in the game against Oregon and again late against Utah. Against the Utes the Washington guards couldn't get the ball out of their own back court trailing by 1 and in the double bonus.

Washington had the lead for nearly 30 minutes of the game. They took 4-point lead, 28-24, into the locker room at the half. Utah tied it at thirty before Hameir Wright gave the Huskies the lead 33-30 with just over 15 remaining in the contest.

They seem to have solved some of the offensive production from Green as they had four of the starters ended in double-figures including a career night for Hameir Wright who dropped 4 of 6 from deep. Wright finished 1 rebound shy of a double-double.

Key Stats

Utah hit just one of 11 three-point attempts in the second half. On the other hand, they were 18-22 from he line in that same time frame, including the final 6 points of the game from the charity stripe.

The Utes took 18 more free-throws than the Huskies. The Huskies were 8-9 from the line in the second half.

The Huskies shot 55-percent from behind the arc in the second half, hitting on six of 11 attempts.

Washington had 7 of their 17 turnovers in the second half. However, Jamal Bey had two turnovers in the final minute including one in the final seconds.

Utah had a rare 6-point possession on the Jaden McDaniels technical foul: two foul shots for the foul, two foul shots for the technical foul, and the Utes retained the possession and converted.

Where Do They Go From Here?

The Huskies head to Boulder, Colorado to take on the 23rd-ranked Buffalo. Colorado is coming off of a 78-56 victory over the Washington State Cougars and have won eight of their last 10 games.

The video above are Kaila Olin's Keys to the Game. How did she do?