Instant Reaction: Huskies Refuse to Lose in Tempe

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

There were times when the Huskies could have rolled over and let this one get away. In particular, when they gave up an early 10-0 run that put the Sun Devils up 22-12. With 13 minutes  in the first half, Arizona State scored on a fast-break bucket, UW coach Mike Hopkins called a timeout and things looked tenuous again.

Washington would was challenged a few more times but continually responded, staying mentally strong.

For all that has gone wrong for the Huskies this season, this game had a similar feel  early. The UW held a 39-37 lead but ASU responded with an 8-2 spurt to finish the first half.  

While down, the Huskies had made a statement in the first half that they could respond to adversity.

What We Saw

We saw the Huskies shoot their way out of trouble.  UW did it by attacking the rim when the opportunity was there and knocking down big threes. In all, Washington hung 90 on a conference opponent, tying their season high, done previously against Eastern Washington three months ago.

We saw Washington's interior passing perk up against the team that created the most turnovers in the conference.  ASU entered the contest creating 16 forced turnovers an outing.

We saw a 21-point swing in the span of 12-plus minutes, with the Huskies going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.  UW trailed 61-49 with 14:50 remaining in the second half and had nine-point advantage with 1:22 left.

Turning Point

When Arizona led 61-49 and ESPN took a media timeout, some televisions in Seattle might have been turned off, headlines written and social media starting another rant against the Huskies. But Jaden McDaniels helped turn out the lights in Tempe:

McDaniels dropped in a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout.  On ASU's next possession he twice denied an inbounds pass under the Sun Devils' basket, eventually helping force a turnover. The UW's Jamal Bey was fouled on his way to the basket on a fast-break layup.  Bey knocked down both free throws to pull the Huskies within seven.  On the Sun Devils' next trip down court, Isaiah Stewart stole a lob intended for Rob Edwards. Momentum clearly favored the UW.  Bey converted a twisting, left-handed layup, completing the 9-0 burst by the Huskies.

Key Stats

After going 2 for 8 from beyond the arc against Washington State in the second half, the Huskies hit of 5 of 8 against the Sun Devils after intermission.

Bey hit all six of his free throws down the stretch as the Sun Devils attempted to rally, as many teams have against the UW, in the closing minutes.  In all, the UW was 14 of 17 from the charity stripe in the second half.

The Huskies picked a good night to rediscover the single biggest issue during Quade Green's absence: assists.  Jamal Bey and Elijah Hardy combined to dish out 9 of the Huskies 19 assists.  

Where Do They Go From Here?

Washington wraps up its  regular-season slate in Tucson on Saturday evening against the Arizona Wildcats.  The game will be nationally televised live on ESPN at 7 p.m.

