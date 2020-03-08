HuskyMaven
Instant Reaction: Huskies Show Signs of Life in the Desert

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

The Huskies are not dead.  In fact, they look dangerous. Washington fans were left on the edge of their seats but the Wildcats could not complete their rally. Here were some key moments:

Consider that Jaden McDaniels gave the Huskies a 10-point advantage and the Wildcats called time out.  From Washington's bench area, Elijah Hardy received a technical foul for reasons not clear. The Wildcats' Nico Mannion sank 1 of 2 free throws.  On the ensuing possession, Hardy drew a personal foul, sending Arizona's Ira Lee to the line to shoot 1-and-1.  Lee missed the front end and McDaniels corralled the rebound. No damage. 

That sequence came at the end of a dry spell for Washington shooters.  The Huskies went scoreless from the floor for nearly eight minutes before Jamal Bey and McDaniels dropped in back-to-back three-pointers. The Huskies withstood a final flurry by sinking 4 of 6 free throws over the final 24 seconds. Points when they needed them most.

What We Saw

We saw the Huskies find their stroke at the free-throw line.  After going 19 for 22 against ASU, Washington connected on 15 for 17 in Tucson.  That's nearly 88 percent.  During the trip, Bey hit 16 of 17.

We saw Marcus Tsohonis find ways to impact the game without lighting up the scoreboard.  n just 22 minutes,he led Washington with 5 assists and 3 steals.  His only bucket was a three-pointer that gave the Huskies the lead for good at 7-6 at the 16:13 mark in the first half.

We saw the Huskies try to land knockout blows with 13 minutes remaining in the contest. Their passing and penetration that helped them build a 17-point advantage momentarily was replaced by ill-advised shots from three-point range.  

Turning Point

Nursing a 59-55 lead, Bey and McDaniels drained back-to-back three-pointers to keep the Huskies safely in front heading into the final minutes.  

Key Stats

Over the final 1:22 of Thursday night's game at ASU, Bey was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.  In the final 24 seconds against Arizona, the junior guard was 4 for 4. In fact, he had seven points against the Wildcats in the final 3:29 of play.

After forcing just 9 turnovers against ASU, the Huskies managed to double that number against the Wildcats. Ten came in the first half as Arizona struggled to find ways to navigate through UW's 2-3 zone defense. The Huskies converted those turnovers into 23 points.

Where Do They Go From Here?

Washington will face the Wildcats in the Pac-12  tournament on Wednesday, their third meeting this season. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be shown on the Pac-12 Network.

Basketball

