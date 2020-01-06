Instant Reaction: UW Rebounds with 72-40 Win Over USC

Instant Reaction

The Huskies rebounded from their tough loss on Thursday night to UCLA as they clamped down on the USC Trojans by 32. The Huskies' zone defense gave the Trojans fits from the opening tip to the final horn.

The Huskies built a 10-1 lead before the Trojans closed the margin to two. USC had a couple of chances to tie or take the lead but the defense kept them at arm's length. The home team went on a 9-2 run to build a 25-16 lead.

Nate Roberts provided an electrifying with 7 points in the first half, including three thunderous dunks. He brought the home crowd to its feet as he went 3-for-3 in the span of about five minutes.

While the scoring belonged to Isaiah Stewart as usual, with 18 points, Jaden McDaniels swatted away 6 shots in the first half. More importantly, after McDaniels picked up his second personal on a flagrant foul, he kept his emotions in check and played virtually error-free basketball the rest of the way.

What We Saw

We saw McDaniels take a giant step in maturation. With 3:23 to go in the first half, and the Huskies up by eight points, McDaniels picked up his flagrant foul. The projected lottery pick was able to gather himself and continue to contribute. He ended the night with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocked shots and 2 steals.

We saw Isaiah Stewart be Isaiah Stewart. He hit half of his 12 shots from the field, sank6 of his 7 free throws and led the Huskies with 18 points. We saw how dangerous Stewart and McDaniels can be when they stay on the court together.

Who was hotter than Stewart? Quade Green. He was 6 for 10 from the field, including two from 3-point range. He also had 5 assists and 4 steals. Early on, Green was happy to distribute the ball.

Key Stats

McDaniels provided 6 blocked shots in the first half, and the Huskies finished the game with 12 blocks and 14 steals. USC had a single block.

USC shot just 16 percent in the second half when UW coach Mike Hopkins pulled his starters late in the game.

The Trojans had more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds, 24 to 22. The Huskies had 11 offensive rebounds,same as they did against UCLA the game before.

The Trojans were just 12 for 25 at the foul line, while the Huskies were slightly better at 12-for-19. However, the UW hit on all six of their free throws in the second half.

Where Do They Go From Here?

The Huskies travel to Palo Alto, California, to face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night. Tipoff is 6 p.m. The game will be televised by Fox Sports 1.