Top Stories
Quade: 'Needed a Second Chance'

Dan Raley

Washington's new freshmen big men get all the attention. Double teams. NBA speculation. The ball.

But for them to truly succeed, they'll need Quade Green to find his form. To bounce back from a series of setbacks. To run the show.

Kentucky didn't work out for him. He broke his foot in the offseason. He's gradually found a basketball rhythm again with the Huskies (3-1), who face Montana (1-3) on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. 

"You guys needed a point guard," Green said. "Why not? It fits for me. Me and coach Hop had a relationship. I needed a second chance."

The Philadelphia product is the concentrated playmaker the UW hasn't had for several seasons. Coach Mike Hopkins calls him the Huskies' best outside shooter, too. Green's leadership will be crucial in the maturation of this team.

Green speaks about doing the right things, setting an example, and learning the needs of everyone, namely first-year standouts Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. Against Maine on Tuesday, he hit all five of his shots, stole the ball three times and spread the ball around.

With patience and progress, he feels the Huskies can evolve into a formidable team. He mentioned the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii on Dec. 22-25 as a place as good as any for a coming-out party. 

"It's not about November, it's about March," he said.

Somewhat reclusive in Seattle so far, Green held an interview session this week. Following the give-and-take, the sophomore walked around and shook hands with each media member, in effect introducing himself.

Watch this lengthy video clip and get to know the new point guard. 

Basketball

