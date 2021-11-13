Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Langley Basketball Era Begins with a Win over San Diego

    Mix of returnees and transfers enables the Huskies to notch a 57-51 victory.
    Author:

    The Tina Langley basketball era launched with a win.

    It was easy, and then it wasn't, but the University of Washington women's team opened the season on Friday night with a 57-51 victory over San Diego at Alaska Airlines Arena.

    Langley, who left Rice to take over the Huskies, used a blend of returning players and transfers from her previous stop to get off on the right foot.

    Missy Peterson, a holdover 5-foot-11 senior from Edmonds, Washington, made a triumphant return from an ACL tear that forced her to miss last season by leading the Huskies in scoring with 13 points. 

    Haley Van Dyke, another inherited UW player and a 6-foot-1 junior from Walnut Creek, California, had unusual fortune and misfortune to register a triple-double: 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers.

    "It's a double-double and I'm pretty excited about it — it's my first," Van Dyke said. "I'll fix the other one."

    Langley started those two and another returning UW player, 5-foot-9 senior Alexis Griggsby from Northridge, California, alongside a pair of newcomers from Rice, 6-foot-9 senior Nancy Mulkey and 5-foot-11 sophomore Lauren Schwartz. 

    Read More

    Mulkey, possibly the tallest player the Huskies have ever had, supplied 6 points and 5 rebounds, hitting 3 of 5 field goals. 

    These Langley Huskies got tested. They jumped out to a 16-point second-half lead before letting the San Diego press bother them. 

    With 1:36 remaining in the game, San Diego closed within 54-51. The UW won a free-throw battle to close it out.

    Langley became the first UW coach to win her debut since Chris Gobrecht in 1985. 

    "I'm really proud of the way we stayed together and continued to fight and kind of learn through adversity," Langley said. "I was really impressed with the way we kept our composure at the end and were able to finish it out."

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Coach Tina Langley and players Nancy Mulkey and Haley Van Dyke size up a first win.
    Basketball

    Langley Basketball Era Begins with a Win over San Diego

    32 seconds ago
    Rain is forecast for Saturday's UW-ASU football game.
    Football

    Can the Huskies Show Up Mentally Ready to Play ASU? It'll Be Tough

    54 minutes ago
    Jimmy Lake walks the sideline against Montana.
    Football

    Coaches on Hot Seat: Lake Has Plenty of Company

    19 hours ago
    Herm Edwards brought ASU to Husky Stadium in 2018.
    Football

    ASU-UW Game Between Coaching Pals Didn't Hold Up

    21 hours ago
    The Huskies head for the locker room after the Oregon loss.
    Football

    Power Rankings Show Slight Uptick for Huskies in Tough Week

    22 hours ago
    Gary Pinkel is carried off the field at Missouri.
    Football

    4 UW Assistant Coaches Who Didn't Work Out as Boss and 1 Who Would Have

    23 hours ago
    Emmitt Matthews and PJ Fuller discuss first UW win.
    Basketball

    Matthews Has Solid Outing in Getting Huskies into Win Column

    Nov 12, 2021
    Alaska Airlines Arena now welcoming back fans.
    Basketball

    Basketball Power Rankings Don't Look Kindly at UW

    Nov 11, 2021