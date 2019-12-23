Pac-12 Honors Stewart with Second Weekly Honor

When it comes to first-year players in the conference, Isaiah Stewart so far has no equal.

For the second time in three weeks, the league recognized Washington's precocious forward as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, making the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Stewart averaged a double-double, 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, in a pair of outings.

He began the week by scoring a career-best 27 points against Seattle U on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.

On Sunday night, Stewart provided 19 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-64 victory over Ball State at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

As the accompanying video demonstrates, the player from Rochester, New York, takes a cerebral approach to the game. He's hardly tracking stats.

Stewart repeatedly speaks about energy and unselfish play.