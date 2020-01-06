LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Breaks Down UW Win Over USC

Mike Martin
Comments
Basketball
FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies Home Conference Opener
Mike Martin
The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.
LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA
Mike Martin
Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.