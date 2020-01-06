HuskyMaven
LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Breaks Down UW Win Over USC

Mike Martin
Instant Reaction: UW Rebounds with 72-40 Win Over USC

Mike Martin

The Huskies played their most complete game of the season as they led wire to wire.

New Kids on the Block: McDaniels, UW Swat USC 72-40

Dan Raley

Freshman forwards has 6 of Huskies' 12 shot rejections.

UW's Stewart: 'We Tell Each Other to Bring the Dog Up'

Dan Raley

Huskies look for turnaround against 12-2 USC.

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies Home Conference Opener

Mike Martin

The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans at Home

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to bounce back from their recent loss and beat the USC Trojans at home

Against UCLA, Huskies Called in Reinforcements

Dan Raley

UW tried something new as starters got off to slow start.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.

WATCH: Kaila Olin Reviews Kaila's Keys for Conference Opener Against UCLA

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to beat the UCLA Bruins in their home conference opener

In a Rush: Ahmed 3rd UW Underclassman to Declare for NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Huskies' 1,000-yard rusher bypasses his senior season.

UW's McDaniels Needs a Growth Spurt

Dan Raley

Freshman's ongoing game behavior isn't helping him or the Huskies.