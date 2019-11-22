Mike Martin
LISTEN: On Second Thought Podcast: Are Eason, H. Bryant NFL Draft-Bound?
Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin and Mark Pattison discuss the options available to Washington's Jacob Eason and Hunter Bryant. They also discuss why Edefuan Ulofoshio isn't listed in the 2-deep roster that was released on Monday for the Colorado game.
LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast's Washington at Colorado Preview
Mike Martin
Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the upcoming matchup between the Buff and the Dawgs in Boulder. Will the Huskies end the bowl ambitions of the Colorado program in Mel Tucker’s first year? Stick around to the end to learn of a special guest for next week.