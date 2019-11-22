Husky
Husky Legend: Jimmy Rodgers

Dan Raley
Catching up with an Orange Bowl captain

Quade: 'Needed a Second Chance'

Dan Raley
Kentucky transfer settles in, feels like fit for Huskies

LISTEN: On Second Thought Podcast: Are Eason, H. Bryant NFL Draft-Bound?

Mike Martin
Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin and Mark Pattison discuss the options available to Washington's Jacob Eason and Hunter Bryant. They also discuss why Edefuan Ulofoshio isn't listed in the 2-deep roster that was released on Monday for the Colorado game.

Eason: 'Good Group of Dudes'

Dan Raley
Amid tough season, Huskies QB supports his teammates

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast's Washington at Colorado Preview

Mike Martin
Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the upcoming matchup between the Buff and the Dawgs in Boulder. Will the Huskies end the bowl ambitions of the Colorado program in Mel Tucker’s first year? Stick around to the end to learn of a special guest for next week.

Let Me in Coach: Hopkins clears the bench

Dan Raley
Hopkins uses 17 Huskies against Maine; that's right, 17

Onwuzurike: 'That Buffalo was Scary'

Dan Raley
Huskies DT remembers mascot encounter

Isaiah Stewart: Mr. Serious

Dan Raley
UW freshman is intense, on and off the floor

Instant Reaction: MBB Washington Huskies Drop Maine 73-52

Mike Martin
Reviewing the University of Washington Huskies convincing 72-53 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

Maine Event: Carter Abuses Black Bears

Dan Raley
Huskies end offensive misery as forward goes on slam fest