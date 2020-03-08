HuskyMaven
LISTEN: Noah Dickerson, Husky Hardcourt Podcast Discuss Arizona Sweep

Mike Martin

The above video is of Kaila's Keys to Beating the Arizona Wildcats

It's March Madness: Huskies Embrace It At Just the Right Time

Washington's stunning sweep of the Arizona teams rescues a lost season, makes things fun again.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Weather Dry Spell in the Desert

Washington beat the Arizona Wildcats 69-63. The Huskies had a 17-point lead and survived an eight-minute scoring drought from the field. Jamal Bey provided 7 points in the final 3:29. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Huskies Show Signs of Life in the Desert

The Washington basketball team defeated the Arizona Wildcats 69-63 on Saturday night. Once left for dead, the Huskies won both games in the Grand Canyon state. They swept the third-place Arizona State Sun Devils and fifth-place Arizona.

Mike Martin

Huskies Flex Muscles Again, Shock Arizona 69-63

Freshmen forwards combine for 36 points, propel revitalized Washington to a desert sweep.

Dan Raley

Tucson Game Is a Warm-Up: UW, Arizona to Meet in Pac-12 Tourney

Huskies and Wildcats basketball teams will face each other twice in five days.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: One Last Look at the Huskies' ASU Win

The Washington Huskies were down 12 points in the second half against ASU Thursday night but they wouldn't give in. Like a good prizefighter, the Huskies worked their way out of trouble time and time again. In doing so, UW tied a season-high 90 points. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Imagine an Entire Season With Stewart and McDaniels at Their Best

The Washington freshmen forwards were everything as advertised in the Huskies' 90-83 victory over Arizona State.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona Wildcats on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get a win in their final game of the regular season against the Arizona Wildcats on the road.

Kaila Olin

They Should Have Played a Game of Husky Horse

Fultz, Ross and Nowell were so hot in Minnesota on Friday night they might as well have had their own shootout.

Dan Raley

Blaise and Bo: It's 183 Days to Michigan

Washington Husky kick-blocker got an earful from the Michigan coach -- and he was only listening to the Wolverines leader berate a referee.

Dan Raley