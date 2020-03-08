LISTEN: Noah Dickerson, Husky Hardcourt Podcast Discuss Arizona Sweep
The above video is of Kaila's Keys to Beating the Arizona Wildcats
Washington beat the Arizona Wildcats 69-63. The Huskies had a 17-point lead and survived an eight-minute scoring drought from the field. Jamal Bey provided 7 points in the final 3:29. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look Behind the Numbers.
The Washington basketball team defeated the Arizona Wildcats 69-63 on Saturday night. Once left for dead, the Huskies won both games in the Grand Canyon state. They swept the third-place Arizona State Sun Devils and fifth-place Arizona.
The Washington Huskies were down 12 points in the second half against ASU Thursday night but they wouldn't give in. Like a good prizefighter, the Huskies worked their way out of trouble time and time again. In doing so, UW tied a season-high 90 points. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks Behind the Numbers.
