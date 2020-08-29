SI.com
Lute Olson Set the Bar High for Huskies and Rest of League to Follow

Dan Raley

Former University of Washington basketball coach Marv Harshman said the man, with his well-coiffed silvery hair, immaculate appearance and regal manner, resembled an English lord.

Another Husky coach, Bob Bender, couldn't believe how the guy stole Jason Terry right out from under his nose at the last minute.

Only Lorenzo Romar won a major battle with him — getting Brandon Roy to stay home and play for the hometown Huskies, which was a huge accomplishment, considering the competition.

Former Arizona coach Lute Olson, who died Thursday night at 85, set the bar high for excellence in the then-Pac-10 Conference. This was particularly true after the UCLA dynasty had come back to college basketball earth following the retirement of legendary coach John Wooden. 

For 25 years, Olson kept everyone, including a series of UW basketball coaches, always on the defensive as he recruited well — regardless of whose backyard it was — and he won big out West, taking his Wildcats to an NCAA championship in 1997.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde offers this recollection of himself as a young Louisville reporter traveling to Tucson to profile the then up-and-coming coach who had picked an unlikely place in the desert to build a basketball powerhouse. Olson took over a UA team that had won just four games the year before as it suffered through its worst season in school history. 

Olson was always relaxed and approachable, even asking this one-time young reporter for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer for my opinions on the Pac-10 as we rode on an airport shuttle in Los Angeles. He always returned calls, knowing it was good for him to be quoted in the Seattle newspapers because the city had basketball players that he wanted.

In 1994, Seattle-area guards Jason Terry and Donald Watts made a big show and held a televised news conference together to announce their intentions to play for Washington, a huge coup for Bender, a new coach. Yet at the last minute, Olson swooped in and got the Franklin High player to de-commit and come to Arizona. 

Terry and Olson had met before that head-spinning recruitment. The teenaged Terry used to sell popcorn from a cart at Husky basketball games. One night he turned around to see a man reach in and grab a handful of popcorn on the run, drawing an immediate rebuke from the perplexed Jason.

"I said, 'Hey, people have to eat that!' " Terry recalled. "Then I saw who it was and I said, 'That's OK, coach.' "

Terry later gave him minutes and points. He shared in that national championship run with Olson and he was one of a handful of Seattle players who ended up at Arizona, with Michael Dickerson and Marcus Williams others who became Wildcats. 

Roy did the bold thing and turned Olson down. Yet he enjoyed his moment immensely as an Arizona recruit, especially walking alongside the coach through Garfield High as his fellow students gawked. 

"He was a legendary coach and he was standing in the Garfield hallways and walking around with us," said Cole Allen, a Bulldogs player and one of Roy's closest friends. "We were flabbergasted. It was really cool. ... People said, 'If you turn down Lute Olson, you're crazy.' "

That's just what Roy did. He backed out of a Tucson recruiting trip at the last minute because he wanted to stay home and play in front of his family and friends. But the lure was almost too much to pass up. Brandon canceled out of touring Arizona because he knew he wouldn't be able to say no if he went.

"I kind of wanted to tell him I'd go there," Roy said. "At the same time, they might have had me."

Olson, who remained in Tucson after he retired in 2007 and regularly attended Wildcats games as a spectator, left a profound impression on everyone he encountered. 

