New Kids on the Block: McDaniels, UW Swat USC 72-40

After disappearing for two games, Jaden McDaniels played with a sense of purpose. After sitting out much of the season, Nate Roberts simply played quality minutes.

As much as anything, these developments seemed to energize a Washington basketball team, which upped its tempo considerably, never trailed and manhandled USC 72-40 on Sunday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

With Huskies starters Hameir Wright and Isaiah Stewart in early foul trouble, McDaniels needed to step up for his team (11-4 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) to avert a third consecutive defeat.

The 6-foot-9 freshman forward had trouble putting the ball in the basket, but he was committed in other ways. By halftime, he had 6 blocks and a steal. He showed a toughness absent in those previous outings.

Roberts, who played just 36 minutes collectively in the first 14 Huskies games, received 21 against the Trojans (12-3, 1-1). The 6-10 redshirt freshman made the most of this opportunity, scoring all 7 of his points in the first half -- including three dunks -- and grabbing 7 rebounds.

"Today was the beginning of what you're going to see," Roberts said, speaking about himself but quite possibly describing his team as well.

These were far different Huskies than the group that lost 66-64 to a modest UCLA team on Thursday night. They scored the game's first 8 points. They began to pull away when Roberts was inserted for Wright with 10:29 left in the first half and provided an added presence inside.

Roberts cut down the lane, took a pass from McDaniels and threw down a dunk for a 25-16 lead. He followed up a Naz Carter miss with a tip dunk for a 27-17 advantage. And he closed out the half with his third one-handed slam off another McDaniels feed, putting the Huskies ahead 35-21 at intermission.

"He was ready to play and he went all out," UW point guard Quade Green said or Roberts. "He does it in practice every day, rebounding and dunking. He dunks on everybody."

Stewart led the Huskies in scoring and rebounding with 18 and 10 of each, and Green chipped in 14 points and 5 assists. But McDaniels had a bigger impact with his defense. Plus, he didn't foul out for the first time in three games.

While hitting just 3 of 12 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from the foul line and scoring 11 points, McDaniels was overly intimidating against the Trojans by swatting away shot after shot. The Huskies had 12 blocks as a team, including four by Carter.

"He impacted the game," said UW coach Mike Hopkins of McDaniels. "He was a difference-maker and we need him."

Hopkins had considered using Roberts more even before the other guys got into foul trouble against the Trojans, seeing the need to insert another rebounder.

"He likes contact," Hopkins said of Roberts. "He definitely had a huge impact on the game. He was another guy who could go out there and be physical and has a nose for the ball."

While neither the coach or the players acknowledged any deep conversations about energy levels, and apparently there were some, Green did acknowledge that UCLA's 79-71 loss to Washington State on Saturday didn't sit well with him or his teammates.

"Coach Hop got on our butts and he just made us work hard," he said. "We lost Thursday and had to come out and make a statement. The whole team was mad about (the Bruins' loss in Pullman). We'll see them again."