Finishing Flourish: McDaniels Named Pac-12 Freshman of Week

Dan Raley

Jaden McDaniels, exerting himself like at no other time in an oft-maligned first season at Washington, was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.

The 6-foot-9 McDaniels comes off his best weekend yet for the Huskies (15-16 overall, 5-13 Pac-12), who swept the Arizona schools to close out the regular season. 

By receiving the Pac-12 honor, he matches fellow UW freshman Isaiah Stewart, a multiple-time recipient of the weekly reward.

Coming off the bench both times, McDaniels played a big hand in the Huskies' 90-83 victory over Arizona State and 69-63 win over Arizona.

He scored 16 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and collected 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal against the Sun Devils.

Two nights later, McDaniels was even better, leading the Huskies with 20 points while picking up 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Widely considered an NBA lottery pick, he's expected to leave the UW after his freshman season and enter the draft. 

This has been a much more fitting performance for McDaniels, who hit a midseason slump combined with an ankle injury that sat him down for long stretches and took him out of the starting lineup. 

Asked in the video clip following a loss to WSU if that was his final home outing, the first-year forward simply said, "It was just another game."

He currently averages 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, both second on the team to Stewart.

McDaniels and the Huskies next play on Wednesday, opening the Pac-12 tournament against Arizona in Las Vegas.

