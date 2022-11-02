Meet Williams and Brooks, New Husky Hoops Pillars

Noah Williams and Keion Brooks Jr. sat down to discuss the University of Washington basketball team's 95-64 exhibition victory over Alaska Fairbanks on Tuesday night —a postgame exchange that was just as much an introduction as it was a game reflection.

The season before, it was Terrell Brown, Emmitt Matthews and Daejon Davis coming to play for the Huskies from all points South and East.

This time, the 6-foot-5 Williams, a Seattle product, retraced his steps after three seasons at Washington State and the 6-foot-7 Brooks, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, moved West after spending three seasons at Kentucky.

"I'm loving it," Williams said of the return to his hometown. "It's a dream come true. Better late than never."

Brooks and Williams finished 1-2 in scoring while the Huskies got in a run against a badly overmatched opponent, and this should the case on most nights.

Brooks scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, both wheeling in the paint for points and sinking a 3-pointer.

"I'm just happy that we played hard," the SEC import said. "A lot of guys dove on the floor, made extra effort. On offense, we shared the ball."

That they did.

Williams, assuming the role of point guard after being a scorer in the Palouse, chipped in 12 points and 10 assists, seven more of the latter than Brooks. He seems determined to be the team floor leader.

He seems encouraged having Brooks alongside him and physical big men down low in 7-foot-1 Braxton Meah, the Fresno State transfer, and 6-foot-11 Franck Kepnang, who came north from Oregon.

"They're real traditional bigs," Williams said.

The Huskies now have five more days before playing for real against Weber State in Monday's late-night season opener and home debut for all these new players.

"I feel like I got my swagger back coming home," Williams said.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley