Report: NCAA Mulling Nov. 25 Basketball Start; Pac-12 Still in Delay Mode

The NCAA basketball oversight committee will propose a November 25 start date to hold games nationwide, according to a CBS Sports report, yet the Pac-12 still might not permit any athletic competition before Jan. 1 because of the pandemic.

Asked about any change to the Pac-12 postponement, a league spokesman deferred to an Aug. 11 league announcement calling for the delay of all competition in all sports until the new year.

If the NCAA proposal holds up and the Pac-12 doesn't budge, the rest of the country could be playing basketball games for five weeks before the University of Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 tip off.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, earlier said his organization fully intends to hold March Madness in 2021 after canceling the postseason tournament and the Final Four six months ago.

"We're going to have a tournament," Gavitt said in a recent roundtable discussion. "It's going to be special. We have our preferences about how we'd like to have it be, but if we have to adjust to the virus, which we don't control, we will adjust accordingly. The health and safety of the players and the coaches and all the people around the games — the referees and fans — will be primary. But ultimately it will also include determining a national champion in the fairest and most equitable way that we can under these unusual circumstances."

The Pac-12, in spite of its hardline stance on competition, may have to reconsider and take another look at its health concerns should everyone else nationwide push ahead. Health concerns are foremost, but the conference would also have to worry about player defections and recruiting, much like football is now.

Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins will address the media for the first time since last season ended on Thursday and possibly offer an update on future play for the Huskies and how he sees it.

The UW is in a rebuilding mode after having six players either declare for the NBA draft, transfer out or graduate. They have just two incoming transfers, Wichita State's Erik Stevenson and Michigan's Cole Bajema, who are seeking waivers to play right away at the UW, plus J'Raan Brooks, who sat out last season after coming in from USC.

An earlier report said Husky junior point guard Quade Green has reclaimed his eligibility after missing the last half of last season because of grade deficiencies.

