SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Report: NCAA Mulling Nov. 25 Basketball Start; Pac-12 Still in Delay Mode

Dan Raley

The NCAA basketball oversight committee will propose a November 25 start date to hold games nationwide, according to a CBS Sports report, yet the Pac-12 still might not permit any athletic competition before Jan. 1 because of the pandemic.

Asked about any change to the Pac-12 postponement, a league spokesman deferred to an Aug. 11 league announcement calling for the delay of all competition in all sports until the new year.

If the NCAA proposal holds up and the Pac-12 doesn't budge, the rest of the country could be playing basketball games for five weeks before the University of Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 tip off.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, earlier said his organization fully intends to hold March Madness in 2021 after canceling the postseason tournament and the Final Four six months ago. 

"We're  going to have a tournament," Gavitt said in a recent roundtable discussion. "It's going to be special. We have our preferences about how we'd like to have it be, but if we have to adjust to the virus, which we don't control, we will adjust accordingly. The health and safety of the players and the coaches and all the people around the games —  the referees and fans — will be primary. But ultimately it will also include determining a national champion in the fairest and most equitable way that we can under these unusual circumstances."

The Pac-12, in spite of its hardline stance on competition, may have to reconsider and take another look at its health concerns should everyone else nationwide push ahead. Health concerns are foremost, but the conference would also have to worry about player defections and recruiting, much like football is now.

Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins will address the media for the first time since last season ended on Thursday and possibly offer an update on future play for the Huskies and how he sees it.

The UW is in a rebuilding mode after having six players either declare for the NBA draft, transfer out or graduate. They have just two incoming transfers, Wichita State's Erik Stevenson and Michigan's Cole Bajema, who are seeking waivers to play right away at the UW, plus J'Raan Brooks, who sat out last season after coming in from USC.

An earlier report said Husky junior point guard Quade Green has reclaimed his eligibility after missing the last half of last season because of grade deficiencies. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Coach Shehee Now, and His Game is Basketball Rather than Football

The former University of Washington and NFL running back finds his niche as a girls basketball coach in his California hometown.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

College Football Holds Its Breath as Season Approaches

Virus spikes felt through college campuses still hoping for football games this fall.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Husky NFL Tracker: 40 Former UW Players Seeking Pro Jobs

Progress of University of Washington job-hunters upgraded daily as they compete in 22 training camps.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Who Wore It Best: The Huskies' No. 4

The Washington Huskies were scheduled to face the Michigan Wolverines in four days on Montlake. Even though the game of the decade has been delayed, we can still look at who was most memorable in wearing No. 4. Kailin Olin breaks it down.

Kaila Olin

by

monkeyarms

Class of 2022: Lakes High DT Jorden Manu Changes His Focus

The promising recruit from Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, tells Husky Maven's Tiana Cole how football has altered his outlook on life.

Tiana Cole

by

AimeeAllen

Lance Brigham (1946-2020) Had Star-Crossed Husky Basketball Career

The undersized forward from Spokane had his trials and tribulations as a UW athlete before becoming a physician.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

5 Major Undecideds in College Recruiting: Can You Name At Least 2 of Them?

Yes, the Puget Sound area has a postponed college football season, topped off by a pair of teenaged talents who are in no hurry to pick a school.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Should Washington Take Best Recruit Available or Best Fit?

Washington targets J.T. Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka have yet to commit. Dawg Thoughts hosts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss recruiting philosophies and strategies for the Huskies.

Mike Martin

Was UW's Supreme Edge Rusher Joe Tryon Wise to Leave so Soon for NFL?

The Husky outside linebacker chose to pass up his final two seasons of college eligibility to turn his attention to the NFL draft.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Pick a Number: Ex-Husky Jake Haener Gets the One He Wanted at Fresno State

The former UW backup is considered the frontrunner for the job at his new Mountain West school but faces a season postponement.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen