The Noah Dickerson Podcast: Reviewing the Montana and Colorado Games

The former Husky big man and Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discuss the UW losses to Montana and Colorado.
Author:
Publish date:

After showing signs of progress with a close loss to the Oregon Ducks the previous week, the University of Washington basketball team regressed by suffering a shocking 66-58 loss to the the Montana Grizzlies.

Washington went down 12 at half and was never able to dig itself out of the hole. 

Next the Huskies provided no opposition for the Colorado Buffaloes in Las Vegas, losing to them 92-69.

 Former Husky Noah Dickerson and Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discuss these losses and where the team goes from here. 

