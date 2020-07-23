HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Pac-12 Cancels Washington-Tulane Basketball Game in China

Dan Raley

As the sporting landscape continues to reset because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Pac-12 this week canceled the Washington-Tulane basketball game that would have been played in Shanghai, China.

The Pac-12 China Game, scheduled for Nov. 14, was the sixth in an ongoing series that enabled the conference to extend its global reach. It would have been televised nationally in the U.S. Chinese technology company Alibaba had agreed to provide game sponsorship through this year.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our No. 1 priority," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said when the league canceled all non-conference football games.

The Huskies played in the first conference game in China against Texas in 2015, with a Lorenzo Romar-coached team beating the Longhorns 77-71. 

Washington, coming off a disappointing 15-17 season, is rebuilding its roster after losing five players, including freshmen forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels to early entry in the NBA draft. The Huskies currently have just nine players eligible for the coming season.

Tulane likewise finished a less than stellar 12-18 in Ron Hunter's first season as coach of the Green Wave. He previously coached at Georgia State. 

The accompanying video shows Husky coach Mike Hopkins four months ago, discussing the onset of the virus at the end of last season.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Part 1: Husky Hopeful Leon Neal Jr. Comes Prepared, Thanks in Part to his Dad

Leon Neal Jr. is the son of former Washington Huskies running back Leon Neal. They make each other proud.

Tiana Cole

Impact Statement: What Would Former USC TE Jack Yary Look Like as a Husky?

It seems if the former USC commit has it his way, he will be a Washington Husky in the near future. What would he look like in the purple and gold?

Mike Martin

SI All-American Tape Doesn't Lie: Prentice Will Bring Elite Skills to UW

The Seattle interior lineman grades out extremely high with a neutral source, SI's college football recruiting experts.

Dan Raley

Young Yary Poses in UW Uniform; Is He Jilting USC for the Huskies?

The son of Trojans legend Ron Yary apparently backs away from Trojans program and teases his social media audience in a UW uniform.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Friday Film Study: SI All-American WR Candidate Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic receiver Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Edwin Weathersby, SI All-American analyst, breaks down Tinae for Husky Maven.

Mike Martin

Tre Simmons and Brandon Roy Have Always Celebrated Together

They've shared in basketball victories and championships, plus their birthdays come on consecutive days.

Dan Raley

Part 1: Kaila Olin on College Football Rule Changes

With multiple changes occurring around college football nationally because of the pandemic, it only seems fit to talk about how rules will change in the sport, as well.

Kaila Olin

Tuimoloau Willing to Wait as Long as He Needs Before Choosing College

Coach for top-rated football recruit from Eastside Catholic High School reiterates to Ohio website that the defensive end will continue to take his time in choosing a school.

Dan Raley

UW's Davis and Davis: They're Not Related, But They Have a Strong Connection

They're high school and college teammates and classmates, but there are no family ties for this pair.

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Moves Closer to Playing 10-Game Season; Decision Coming Soon

The league is moving cautiously toward a conference games-only football launch in September, contingent on coronavirus spikes.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley