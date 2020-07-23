Pac-12 Cancels Washington-Tulane Basketball Game in China

As the sporting landscape continues to reset because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Pac-12 this week canceled the Washington-Tulane basketball game that would have been played in Shanghai, China.

The Pac-12 China Game, scheduled for Nov. 14, was the sixth in an ongoing series that enabled the conference to extend its global reach. It would have been televised nationally in the U.S. Chinese technology company Alibaba had agreed to provide game sponsorship through this year.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our No. 1 priority," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said when the league canceled all non-conference football games.

The Huskies played in the first conference game in China against Texas in 2015, with a Lorenzo Romar-coached team beating the Longhorns 77-71.

Washington, coming off a disappointing 15-17 season, is rebuilding its roster after losing five players, including freshmen forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels to early entry in the NBA draft. The Huskies currently have just nine players eligible for the coming season.

Tulane likewise finished a less than stellar 12-18 in Ron Hunter's first season as coach of the Green Wave. He previously coached at Georgia State.

The accompanying video shows Husky coach Mike Hopkins four months ago, discussing the onset of the virus at the end of last season.

