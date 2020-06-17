HuskyMaven
Pandemic-permitting, Huskies to Host Auburn Tigers in November Basketball Tilt

Dan Raley

Charles Barkley's school has found a spot on the Husky basketball home schedule. 

Pandemic-permitting, Washington will host Auburn on Friday, November 19, at Alaska Airlines Arena in the return game stemming from a Husky visit to the Southeastern Conference school two years ago. 

The previous match-up didn't go well for a then veteran and NCAA-bound UW team, which lost to the Tigers 88-68. 

This time, the Huskies are rebuilding after finishing 15-17 and in last place in the Pac-12 standings and sending a pair of touted freshmen forwards in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels to next week's NBA. 

Auburn, while coming off a inspiring 25-6 season, returns just one starter from a year ago, 6-foot-6 sophomore shooting guard Isaac Okoro. He was the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game. 

No starters from either side are still around from the 2018 game at Auburn Arena, which drew a crowd of 9,121. Four current Huskies appeared in the blowout: Forwards Naz Carter, Hameir Wright and Jamal Bey, and center Bryan Penn-Johnson. 

Carter, shown in the late-season video, came off the bench to share the scoring lead with NBA-bound teammate Jaylen Nowell, both contributing 16 points. 

Carter and Wright are prospective starters heading into next season, which could be another tough one for the Huskies since most of their new roster additions won't be eligible for another year. 

The previous game marks Washington's only meeting with Auburn, which offers a basketball program that has been rejuvenated by coach Bruce Pearl.

Tipoff time and TV coverage will be announced later. 

