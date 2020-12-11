Prior to Pryor, Huskies Badly Needed Another Playmaker

The Seattle product showed off a range of offensive skills that so many others have tried to offer and failed at the UW, both dishing and scoring.

Six guys departed the University of Washington basketball team following last season, exiting after the Huskies' last-place Pac-12 finish, and four newcomers stepped in and replaced them.

Transfers from USC, Michigan and Wichita State.

Add to that Nate Pryor, from North Idaho College by way of West Seattle High School.

Guess which one appears positioned to make the biggest impact?

Against Seattle U on Wednesday night, Pryor did something most of his new Washington teammates, both newcomers and holdovers, have been unable do do —assume a leadership role and make something happen.

Twenty minutes before tipoff against the Redhawks, Pryor learned he was a first-time starter for the Huskies, replacing an ill Quade Green. He was up to the task.

"Coach [Dave] Rice said, 'You're starting, run your team and do what you do,' " the 6-foot-4 point junior guard said of the UW assistant, "and I did."

Pryor spread the ball around in a snappy fashion. He attacked the rim with confidence. He drained a 3-pointer using solid form, which is a problem for many of his teammates.

Most impressive, he showed off an extra gear in the 73-41 victory while running the floor that no one else on this UW team has. He appears to be a full-service guard.

Pryor will have a chance to see how well he can fare against higher-level competition, against Oregon, when the Ducks (3-1) visit Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff. Pac-12 Networks will broadcast the game.

Green and Pryor also seem to relate well to each other, with the other point guard looking for the new one with the ball.

"We can get out and run," Pryor said. "Quade is a good point guard. Once he gets going, he goes downhill and it's hard to stop him. Once we're both doing that, it'll cause the defense to suck in and we can kick it out for threes."

If this continues, Pryor's emergence will have big implications for this Husky team.

The Husky program has been desperate for backcourt leaders other than Green to step up — last season and this season — and none emerged over any extended period of time.

Guards Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle, last year's true freshmen guards and forced to play rather than redshirt, likely will lose minutes because of the new guy. They were installed as starters last season at times and given plenty of opportunity to succeed, but couldn't do it for long stretches.

Likewise, Husky veterans Hameir Wright and Jamal Bey, a senior and a junior, are somewhat passive as floor leaders. They're neither scorers nor playmakers. They've been good only for support roles in their careers.

Pryor seems different. He wants it.

