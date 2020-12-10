Pryor Emerges from Shadows to Start, Shine in UW victory over Seattle U

Nate Pryor, where have you been hiding?

Off to a dismal start, the University of Washington basketball team pulled the wraps off the junior-college transfer and the new guy put his skills on display in a 73-41 manhandling of Seattle U on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Pryor was fast. Gritty. Impressive.

The 6-foot-4 guard showed off startling speed as he raced up and down the floor, a 3-point touch foreign to most of his Husky teammates and the ability to dish and score, supplying 11 of his 13 points in the opening half.

Starting for the first time, in place of junior point guard Quade Green, who had missed practice with a non-COVID illness, Pryor probably isn't coming out of the lineup anytime soon for the UW (1-3).

If Husky coach Mike Hopkins learned anything on this night, it's that Pryor and Green should be on the floor together as much as possible.

"Nate Pryor hasn't had the experience, but in practice he's been really good," Hopkins said. "He's an old-school point guard. He plays like every game is his last. When he has the ball, everything calms down."

Pryor, who played at West Seattle High School and two-year North Idaho College, scored eight of 10 Husky points midway through the opening half to put his team ahead for good and in command.

His three-point play at the 7:58 mark of the opening half broke a 17-all deadlock. Pryor dumped the ball down low to Nate Roberts, got it back and drew a foul as he scored off a floater and hit the free throw.

Moments later, Pryor picked up a loose ball and left everyone in his wake as he shifted into an extra gear not often seen at Alaska Airlines Arena, laid one in and was fouled and made it, giving the UW a 23-17 lead.

For good measure, the heady new guard showed good form as he dropped in a 3-pointer for a 31-21 advantage. The Huskies were well on their way to deciding this game by halftime, going up by 15 over the Redhawks (3-4).

Pryor's stat line was as follows: 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, 5 rebounds, a team-high 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and just 2 turnovers.

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Hopkins' team once senior Naz Carter was dropped from the program amid allegations of sexual misconduct and his teammates suffered three really bad losses to Baylor, UC-Riverside and Utah.

Granted this was Seattle U, which has now lost 16 consecutive games to the Huskies and 32 of 36 in the series.

Yet going back to last season, this UW program has begged for someone to step up and supply floor leadership and some kind of offensive production. This was especially true once Green became academically ineligible and his team proceeded to drop 13 of 15 games.

Pryor just might be that guy.

He appears to be someone who can get the ball to the right people, put it in the basket when needed and take the pressure off Green, who led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the SU game.

"It seems like when Nate Pryor is in the game, it's easier for [Green], because he doesn't have to handle the ball," Hopkins said. "That's a heckuva combo. I thought they shared the ball."

Of the four Husky newcomers, Pryor is the first one to show a little initiative, to get comfortable with his new teammates and to offer a glimmer that this won't be a hopeless season.

Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson has struggled to find his shot or any kind of comfort zone. Michigan transfer Cole Bajema is slowly drawing more minutes. USC transfer J'Raan Brooks at the moment has been passed up by 7-4 walk-on Riley Sorn as the first big man off the bench.

Pryor looked like such a good fit, Green started looking for him rather than only for his shot, which the one-time Kentucky transfer tends to do.

The new guy's juco team went 59-3 with him directing the floor. Pryor will have a chance to show if he's for real against much better competition when Oregon visits on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.

