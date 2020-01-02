HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

UW, UCLA Open Pac-12 Play: 'Quade's the Key'

Dan Raley

The now unranked Washington basketball team hosts UCLA in its Pac-12 opener on Thursday night, or at least that what it says on the visiting team's jerseys.

The Bruins enter Alaska Airlines Arena practically unrecognizable. They have a new coach in Mick Cronin. A young lineup without big-name talent. A 7-6 record and a three-game losing streak.

On the other hand, the Huskies have supposed lottery-pick players, the kind that used to fill up the UCLA roster.

Freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, plus sophomore transfer and Quade Green, provide the UW (10-3) with great hope for this season, with the Huskies initially picked third in the preseason poll.

Stewart leads the team in scoring (19.2) and rebounding (8.8) while McDaniels (14.3 and 5.6) turns up in most NBA mock drafts as a top 10 pick. They're the headliners in this game.

Green, however, stands to be the difference-maker in how good this UW team can be this season, according to ex-Huskies point guard Eldridge Reasoner. A dependable playmaker has been the missing piece for the program for some time..

"He's the key and the most important part," Recasner said. "We need to see some consistent point guard play from Quade."

Green, who played as a freshman at Kentucky, has shown glimpses of steady floor leadership but he's not taken over as needed quite yet. 

The Huskies could have used a little more out of him at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii, during a 75-71 title-game loss to Houston, when McDaniels had an off night and Stewart was the defensive focus coming down the stretch.

Green averages 11.5 points per game and 5.3 assists, and shoots 51.6 percent from the floor, 42.6 percent from 3-point range. He's got skills. His development likely determines how far this UW team goes, according to Recasner, who should know.

Reasoner, a one-time four-year starter and three-time All-Pac-10 point guard for the Huskies, sizes up all three newcomers in the video here. 

The UW and UCLA tip it off on Thursday night at 7 p.m., with the game televised on FOX Sports 1.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 'Bring Marques Home'

Dan Raley

Former Huskies safety standout makes impassioned plea for hiring next UW offensive coordinator.

Madsen on Rodgers: A Lesson in Husky Toughness

Dan Raley

Lynn Madsen and Jimmy Rodgers were UW defensive teammates during a golden era

Lake Makes First Hire, Taps Vandy DB Coach

Dan Raley

Terrence Brown began coaching career as UW grad assistant.

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW Beating UCLA in Conference Opener

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the UCLA Bruins at home on Thursday in their conference opener

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Dawgs Ready for Conference Play

Mike Martin

What went right? What went wrong? What can Husky fans hope for in conference play? Hosts Jake Grant, Noah Dickerson, and Trevor Mueller recap the Huskies trip to the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. The Dawgs came up short in the championship game.

New Year's Day Won't Be the Same Without Bob Schloredt

Dan Raley

Two-time Rose Bowl MVP was the most prominent Seattle athlete who died in 2019.

Stewart Receives 3rd Pac-12 FOW Award

Dan Raley

Huskies freshman forward had a good month of December.

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast Talks Boise St. Beatdown, Coach Transition

Mike Martin

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller cover the recent news of departures of coaches from the program. They discuss Jacob Eason’s decision to enter the draft and other players decision to come back for another season. The guys also review the 38-7 beat down of the Boise State Broncos in the Vegas Bowl.

Huskies Began O-Line Rebuild at Vegas Bowl

Dan Raley

Victor Curne received first real game time and played well in Boise State victory

Nate on Eason: 'We Wanted Him to Come Back'

Dan Raley

Former UW two-sport standout weighs in on football team's changes.