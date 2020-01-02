The now unranked Washington basketball team hosts UCLA in its Pac-12 opener on Thursday night, or at least that what it says on the visiting team's jerseys.

The Bruins enter Alaska Airlines Arena practically unrecognizable. They have a new coach in Mick Cronin. A young lineup without big-name talent. A 7-6 record and a three-game losing streak.

On the other hand, the Huskies have supposed lottery-pick players, the kind that used to fill up the UCLA roster.

Freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, plus sophomore transfer and Quade Green, provide the UW (10-3) with great hope for this season, with the Huskies initially picked third in the preseason poll.

Stewart leads the team in scoring (19.2) and rebounding (8.8) while McDaniels (14.3 and 5.6) turns up in most NBA mock drafts as a top 10 pick. They're the headliners in this game.

Green, however, stands to be the difference-maker in how good this UW team can be this season, according to ex-Huskies point guard Eldridge Reasoner. A dependable playmaker has been the missing piece for the program for some time..

"He's the key and the most important part," Recasner said. "We need to see some consistent point guard play from Quade."

Green, who played as a freshman at Kentucky, has shown glimpses of steady floor leadership but he's not taken over as needed quite yet.

The Huskies could have used a little more out of him at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii, during a 75-71 title-game loss to Houston, when McDaniels had an off night and Stewart was the defensive focus coming down the stretch.

Green averages 11.5 points per game and 5.3 assists, and shoots 51.6 percent from the floor, 42.6 percent from 3-point range. He's got skills. His development likely determines how far this UW team goes, according to Recasner, who should know.

Reasoner, a one-time four-year starter and three-time All-Pac-10 point guard for the Huskies, sizes up all three newcomers in the video here.

The UW and UCLA tip it off on Thursday night at 7 p.m., with the game televised on FOX Sports 1.