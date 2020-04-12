HuskyMaven
Way Too Early Top 25: College Hoops, Post Pandemic

Dan Raley

Sports Illustrated has a way too early look at the next top 25 for college basketball. Except, in today's world continuously put on hold, there is no such thing as being too early.

Spoiler alert: Washington did not make this list.

Now had Isaiah Stewart had come back to the Huskies as a sophomore, while adding in a bunch of newcomers, we'd see Mike Hopkins team reset and re-establish itself.

For now, the UW is just seeking respectability, not so much poll recognition.

Another spoiler alert: Gonzaga made the list.

The Zags always make the list.

Always. 

The recruiting pipeline for Mark Few never shuts off.

Yet another spoiler alert: Arizona is nowhere to be found on this poll.

The Wildcats, for those keeping track, lost three players to early entry into the NBA draft.

Arizona won't have center Zeke Nnaji, point guard Nico Mannion or forward Josh Green next season. All one and done. All anxious to turn pro.

At the same time, you've got to wonder if Sean Miller can hang on in Tucson much longer. 

The Wildcats coach doesn't look good in this documentary.

Was anyone on upper campus watching? 

What did they think?

Reputation has got to count for something. 

There appears to be a power shift taking place in the Pac-12, according to this poll. 

Somebody's making great progress, doing a nice rebuild.

It should be alarming to Hopkins and the rest of the conference. 

But again, this is a way too early look. If there is such a thing anymore. 

Basketball

