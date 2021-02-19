Stakes Rise for UW-Cal Game — No Pac-12 Tournament for Last-place Team

Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
The punishment for finishing in conference cellar just got more pronounced.
Thanks to a ruling out of nowhere, the University of Washington and California basketball teams on Saturday will play for something other than avoiding the great shame of finishing last in the league. 

On Friday, the Pac-12 announced that just 11 of its league teams — not all 12 — will advance to the conference tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 10-13.

The cellar dweller, for reasons unclear, draws the added punishment of no postseason play at all.

Currently, the Huskies (4-17 overall, 3-13 Pac-12) sit in 11th place, a half game ahead of the dead-last Bears (8-16, 3-14).

The teams previously met on January 9th in Berkeley, California, and Cal came away an 84-78 winner in spite of Erik Stevenson's season-high 27 points. 

The teams play a second time on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

With a 7 p.m. tipoff.

With so much more at stake.

The loser goes into the final week of the season scrambling to climb out of last place and extend its schedule.

For probably no more than one game.

Pride, more than anything.

A year ago, the Huskies finished in last place and faced fifth-seeded Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament's opening round and lost 77-70, with the event shut down the following day by the pandemic.

In a release, the Pac-12 said it has merely adjusted the format and bracket for the next event. Three first-round games will be held on Wednesday, March 10, followed by four quarterfinal games on Thursday, a pair of semifinals contests on Friday and the championship game on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.  

The top five teams draw first-round byes. 

Game times have been adjusted to enable testing and sanitation protocols between games. 

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 1:00 p.m. PT - PAC12
Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 4:00 p.m. PT* - PAC12
Game 3: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 7:00 p.m. PT* - PAC12

Thursday, March 11
Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m. PT - PAC12
Game 5: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 2:30 p.m. PT* - PAC12
Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. PT* - PAC12
Game 7: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. PT* - ESPN

Friday, March 12
Game 8: Semifinal 1, 5:30 p.m. PT - PAC12
Game 9: Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m. PT* - ESPN

Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Championship, 7:30 p.m. PT - ESPN

