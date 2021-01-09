Stevenson Comes Alive for 27 But Huskies Lose to Cal

The Wichita State transfer finally finds his stroke in the Bay Area, but the UW gets beat late.

One by one, University of Washington basketball players show signs of life.

Against Stanford, Marcus Tsohonis penetrated and shot his way to a career-high 24 points.

On Saturday at California, Erik Stevenson found his offensive touch for the first time since leaving Wichita State and scored a Husky-best 27.

Even Jamal Bey had a career-high 18 against the Golden Bears.

For the Huskies, there was a pulse but still not a strong heartbeat.

Mike Hopkins' team played far more under control but continued on its downward spiral, losing to California 84-78 in a battle of the Pac-12's worst teams.

The UW (1-9 overall, 0-5 Pac-12) replaced the Golden Bears in the cellar (6-7, 1-5) by losing their sixth consecutive game and 22nd in their past 27 outings over two seasons.

This slide marks the worst season start in 67 years in program history.

Stevenson temporarily gave the Huskies hope, dropping in 12 first-half points, which alone represented a season high for him. He hit 7 of 11 shots, including 6 of 9 treys, for his 27, two off his college best.

An accomplished shooter from Lacey, Washington, the 6-foot-3 guard couldn't get going over his first nine UW games, shooting just 25 percent overall and 17.4 from 3-point range.

He averaged 11.3 points per game at Wichita State, but just 3.8 for the Huskies coming into Saturday's game.

Against the Golden Bears, Stevenson finally loosened up. He needed just 11 seconds into the game to sink a pair of free throws. He scored on a clever spin move. He hit 2 of 3 treys before intermission.

The Huskies, however, couldn't stop 6-8 Andre Kelly down low. The thick post player hit 7 of his 8 first-half shots, dropped in 14 first-half points and the game swung to the Golden Bears.

Cal led 40-32 at intermission.

The Huskies fell behind by 13 to begin the next half and appeared ready to fold up again.

Yet with Stevenson peppering the basket from 3-point range, the Huskies rushed back to grab the lead, the last time at 59-57.

They were still tied at 75 before guard Joel Brown hit a 3-pointer and a layin inside the final two minutes and this one got away.

