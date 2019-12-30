Stewart Receives 3rd Pac-12 FOW Award

Isaiah Stewart has played well as a first-year collegian--and people are noticing.

The Washington Huskies forward on Monday received his third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor in the past four weeks.

He was chosen this time for averaging a double-double -- 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game -- in his final two outings against Hawaii and Houston at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 6-foot-9 Stewart from Rochester, New York, is the only conference player to pull down three of these awards of the eight handed out. He was previously recognized on Dec. 9 and Dec. 23.

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji has two, as does USC's Oneyeka Okongwu, while Arizona's Nico Mannion has received one.

Since the award was establishing in 1984, no Washington player until Stewart had received multiple freshman honors in a season.

Stewart, shown in warmups in the video, scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 72-61 victory over Hawaii, and came back with 25 points and 8 rebounds in a 75-71 loss to Houston in the Diamond Head championship game.

The Huskies (10-3) resume play on Thursday night when they host UCLA at Alaska Airlines Arena at 7 p.m. in their Pac-12 opener.