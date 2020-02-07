One-and-Done? Huskies' Stewart Won't Confirm It Yet

Freshman sensation Isaiah Stewart didn't say he was coming back for another season at Washington. At the same time, he didn't rule it out either.

Before anyone holds his or her breath, it's still highly unlikely that the first-year player from Rochester, New York, passes up an early shot at the NBA draft and returns for a second season in Seattle.

Here's how the conversation with the reflective big man came about on Thursday afternoon, emerging in a media session advancing Sunday's UW-Washington State game.

Stewart was asked about Mike Hopkins' comment the previous week that went over everyone's head, one in which the UW coach nonchalantly said, "Unfortunately, we have him only for one year."

Quizzed whether his presumed one-and-done departure was official, the 6-foot-9 forward responded this way, "No, not really. I know like I've been on all those mocks (drafts) and stuff like that. I've been doing a great job of paying attention to the season, paying attention to my teammates, and just trying to focus on what's ahead of us."

So what if Stewart actually wanted to return as a sophomore, now that Hopkins has practically given away his roster spot?

"Everybody always asks Coach Hop, 'Is he going to be back?' and he always says he's not going to let me," Stewart said. "That's something I haven't even thought about. I'm just staying focused on my season, my coaches."

As for the other freshman who's an NBA prospect, Hopkins was quizzed about Jaden McDaniels' state of mind after the player didn't start and got benched in the second half of the previous game against Arizona State.

The coach said his talented player was dealing with two frustrations: An ankle injury that's curtailed his play and opposing teams using the scouting report against him and shutting off his strengths..

"As for the ankle thing, it's not an excuse, but I think he lost a little bit of confidence," the coach said. "You don't have the mobility, you're not playing well and it kind of magnifies a little bit. I think it's getting back to what's going to work for him now."

Hopkins told McDaniels to be the player who had six blocks in a half against USC and grabbed 15 rebounds against USC.

"You can do this but don't let this dictate this," the coach said of chat with the forward. "I know you're frustrated but your team needs you do this, too. Those are the kind of conversations we've had. He's had two great days."