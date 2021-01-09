UW and Cal Meet in Match-up of Pac-12's Worst Teams

The coaches, Mike Hopkins and Mark Fox, have shared in high levels of Husky losing, 28 years apart.

Mike Hopkins and Mark Fox have things in common.

They're Pac-12 basketball coaches.

At Washington and California.

Opponents on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley.

Likely unknown to each of these leaders is that — 28 years apart — they've been involved in two of the worst stretches of basketball recorded in Husky history.

A fourth-year coach, Hopkins takes his badly stumbling UW team (1-8 overall, 0-4 Pac-12) up against the similarly inept Golden Bears (5-7, 0-5).

Hopkins' program is reeling from 21 losses over its past 26 games overlapping two seasons.

With no end in sight to this downturn.

Fox, a former Husky assistant coach on Lynn Nance's staff, got fired with his peers after their Pac-10 team dropped seven of its final nine games to close out the 1993-94 season.

Nance, Fox and the others next handed everything over to new coach Bob Bender, whose initial Husky team in 1993-94 lost 15 of its first 17 outings — for a combined 22 defeats in 26 outings over back-to-back seasons.

Fox experienced 35 percent of that epic UW basketball misery.

Previously coaching at Nevada and Georgia with varying success, Fox finds himself in his second season in rebuilding a Cal program that's fallen on hard times. He guided the Golden Bears to a 14-18 record last year, beating the Huskies 61-58 at home and losing 87-52 to them in Seattle.

Hopkins and Fox bring the two worst teams in the conference into their weekend game, the only ones winless in Pac-12 play.

The Huskies have lost their league outings by 15 points on the average, the Bears by 13 each time out.

Both programs count non-conference wins over feeble Seattle U.

Fox's Cal team has also lost 74-62 to Pepperdine, which is coached by former Husky coach Lorenzo Romar.

Romar, of course, led the UW program from 2003 to 2017, until his final team finished 9-22 — the second-worst season in school history.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.