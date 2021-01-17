UW Make Game Out of It at UCLA, But Lose Eighth Straight

The Huskies took the game down to inside the final four minutes before dropping back.

Erik Stevenson and Hameir Wright dove on the floor for a loose ball.

That was new.

Passes moved crisply around the perimeter.

That was new, too.

Offering a much more determined approach on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion, the University of Washington basketball team went into the locker room with a 10-point halftime lead over UCLA.

This was totally unexpected from the league's last-place team.

Over its first 11 games, the Huskies were up only once before at the break, by 15 against Seattle U.

Unfortunately, they had to play another half.

Mike Hopkins' struggling team gamely hung around until less than four minutes remained before it finally acquiesced to the first-place Bruins and lost 81-76.

The Huskies (1-11 overall, 0-7 Pac-12) dropped their eighth consecutive game and came up a loser for the 24th time in their past 29 games over two seasons while the Bruins (10-2, 7-0) simply survived.

Quade Green topped the Huskies with 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Teammate Hameir Wright came up with a career-best 15 points. Riley Sorn, the UW's 7-foot-4 center, had one of his better outings with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

"The top team in the conference had its hands full today," Green said. "Everybody played hard."

For 20 minutes, this was a different team.

The talent didn't change, just the effort and focus.

After losing to USC, Jamal Bey suggested his guys have a team meeting. They must have talked for along time.

"Everybody brought their feelings out," Green said. "Everybody loves each other in the locker room."

The UW never trailed for the first nine minutes of action, building a nine-point lead at 18-9 on Erik Stevenson's 3-pointer from the right corner. Hopkins' club looked confident and focused.

UCLA regrouped to push ahead 19-18 and 22-20, but these surprisingly newly resilient Huskies went on another run.

With Stevenson and Green doing most of the damage, the UW outscored their hosts 19-7 to the buzzer. Those two had a combined 23 points at the break.

Marcus Tsohonis, who sat out the previous game against USC, gave the Huskies their largest lead, at 39-27, when he took a pass from Sorn and dropped in a short jumper.

The UW led 39-29 at half.

Unfortunately, there was another 20 minutes to play and some old habits crept back in.

UCLA scored the first 10 points after the break, increasing the tempo, while the Huskies, hiking up quick shots, went scoreless for more than four minutes.

The UW fell down by 7, at 61-54, but it wasn't done.

A group of Green, Wright, Bey, Tsononis and Sorn gave the Bruins all they could handle.

The Huskies led 70-69 when Bey hit one of two free throws with 3:52 to play.

But that was it.

UCLA scored the next eight points and closed it out.

Stevenson, who had 11 points but was in foul trouble, had a final shot to tie the game at 79 with 14 seconds left but it wouldn't go down.

It ball was supposed to go to Green.

"They blew the play up and we had to find another option," Green said of the Bruins.

Sounds a lot like what the Huskies did with their approach to this season.

