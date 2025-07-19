UW's Nitu Has Second Consecutive Productive Outing in Greece
The Romanian U20 basketball team reverted back to bad habits, losing to the Czech Republic 75-61 on Saturday, but Christian Nitu continued in a positive direction with an 18-point and 7-rebound outing at EuroBasket in Greece.
The incoming University of Washington transfer, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound big man from Canada but holding Romania citizenship, followed up a 20-point, 16-rebound outing against Iceland two days earlier.
Nitu and Romania will close out a seven-game EuroBasket tournament run against Belgium on Sunday.
To get there, Nitu connected on 6 of 13 shots against the Czechs, 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and he had 4 blocks at the University of Crete Hall. If there was a drawback to his play, he committed a glaring 8 turnovers.
The Romanians hung close for three quarters, trailing just 59-52, before losing for the fifth time in six games, all by double digits.
Entering Sunday's final game, Nitu averages 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per outing to make this trip worthwhile for him before he reports to Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies, and begins to establish himself as a Big Ten presence.
Nitu is considered a player with plenty of potential, though as a sophomore he's still in the formative stages of his college basketball career since transferring from Florida State to the UW.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: