    • November 15, 2021
    UW Women Beat Northern Arizona for 2-0 Start for Langley

    Haley Van Dyke supplies second double-double in as many outings for Huskies.
    Benefitting from the coaching change as well as anyone, Haley Van Dyke turned in her second double-double in as many games for the Washington women's basketball team, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds on Sunday in a 72-65 victory over Northern Arizona.

    Van Dyke, a 6-foot-1 junior forward from Walnut Creek, California, had her double-double by halftime. Her rebound total was a career best.

    Her efforts helped make new coach Tina Langley a winner for the second time in two outings for the Huskies. The new leader was able to coax Van Dyke out of the transfer portal after she was ready to commit elsewhere after program changed coaches.

    "I talked to coach and I really knew right away I was going to stay," Van Dyke said. "It really worked out for the best."

    Van Dyke had plenty of support with 6-foot-9 transfer Nancy Mulkey, who followed Langley from Rice, supplying 13 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

    The UW bench also came up big with 28 points, topped by T.T. Watkins' career-equaling 12 points. Watkins, a 5-foot-11 junior, opted out of last season for the Huskies because of COVID reasons. Baylor transfer Trinity Oliver, a 5-foot-9 junior, chipped in 8 points.

     "I thought our depth improved," Langley said. "I think as we continue to get more players involved and back from injury, that will help us."

    The Huskies held a 27-25 lead at halftime over the Lumberjacks (0-2), fell behind 29-27 and responded with a 19-2 run to regain control. 

    Northern Arizona had one more run in it and cut the lead to 5 with 1:07 left to play, but Van Dyke responded with a layin to help the Huskies close out the non-conference game. 

    In what will be a good indicator for Langley's team, the Huskies next host sixth-ranked Louisville (0-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Cardinals, who will play twice at home before arriving in Seattle, lost their opener to Arizona 61-59 in overtime in South Dakota. 

